Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 on offer at a knockdown price: it’s yours for only € 152 with shipping from Spain | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now you can get the new Xiaomi best seller with almost 50 euros discount. It’s on sale on eBay and it’s yours for only 152 euros with this discount code. Take advantage because it also has fast shipping from Spain.

The Redmi Note series is one of Xiaomi’s most successful. Its secret is that it offers a range of mobiles with good features and an incredible value for money, which allows it to be one of the best sellers year after year.

Just a few weeks ago Xiaomi presented the Redmi Note 10 series and, despite the little time that has passed, you can already find its terminals much cheaper. If you want the Redmi Note 10, it’s on sale on eBay for only 152.15 euros applying a discount code.

The price on Amazon Spain is 199.99 euros, so thanks to this promotion you save almost 50 euros on your purchase. In addition, the seller sends you the order from Spain and completely free. Thanks to this, you will have the mobile in your hands within 72 hours without paying any additional expenses.

This mobile has an AMOLED screen, NFC for mobile payments and a Snapdragon 678 processor capable of moving all Android applications.

Getting this incredibly low price is a breeze. All you have to do is enter the product file and click on the Add to cart button. Then, access your basket, click on the button Go to checkout and then enter the code “P15XIAOMI” (without quotes) in the Add coupons section. Press the Apply button and you will see that the final price remains at 152.15 euros.

For just over 150 euros it is worth buying the Redmi Note 10. It offers several features that are at the level of much more expensive mobile phones, such a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution or a Snapdragon 678 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

It is no longer necessary to invest a lot to have a good mobile. These devices of less than 200 euros are perfect for almost any type of user.

The photographic equipment guarantees very good results. It consists of four cameras with this configuration: a 48 Mpx main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

And when it comes to autonomy, its generous 5,000 mAh battery promises power for the whole day. Given the has support for fast charging at 33 W, in just 40 minutes it will go from 0 to 100% so you hardly have to wait when you run out of battery.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.