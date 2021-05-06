Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 expands its catalog in Spain

As we expected, Xiaomi has announced the launch in Spain of the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10S, already presented in March for the Asian market, and that come to join the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro models, which already debuted in the national market in mid-March. In this way, the final offer available in our country already includes the four models that were released for the local Xiaomi market last March.

With the new Redmi Note 10, Xiaomi reinforces its presence in the mid-range, with four terminals whose starting prices range between 199 euros and 279 euros. We see, below, what these two new models offer that complete the offer of Xiaomi phablets.

Redmi Note 10 5G

With this model, we finally see how 5G comes to Redmi Note 10 series. It is true that in recent times it has been rumored about a hypothetical Note 10 Pro 5G, but for now it remains in that, in rumor, so the jump to the new generation of mobile connectivity comes with this model, whose visible face is a 6.5-inch IPS FullHD + screen (1,080 x 2,400 points) with adaptive refresh rate, which can reach 90 hertz.

Inside we find a 2.7 gigahertz MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, accompanied by 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM and 64 or 128 gigabytes of storage, which can be supplemented with a MicroSD card of up to one terabyte. Regarding connectivity, it has 5G (dual SIM), WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and GPS, and if we talk about connectors, we find a USB-C port and a minijack socket for headphones. Its interior is completed with a 5,000 milliamp battery with a fast charging function at 18 watts.

Available already on the market, the Redmi Note 10 5G in its 4 GB / 64 GB configuration is priced at 229.99 euros, although until May 9 it can be purchased for 199.99 euros. For its part, the 4 GB / 128 GB model is priced at 249.99 euros, but it is also in promotion until May 9, for 229.99 euros.

6.5-inch IPS LCD FullHD + (1,080 x 2,400 dots) display at up to 90 hertz, 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 at 2.2 gigahertz RAM 4/6 gigabytes of RAM LPDDR4X Storage 64/128 gigabytes UFS 2.2 Battery 5,000 milliamps with 18-watt fast charge Android 11 operating system with MIUI 12 5G connectivity (dual SIM), WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, USB-C and headphone minijack. Size and weight 161.81 x 75.34 x 8.921 millimeters; 190 grams

Redmi Note 10S

If for you 5G connectivity is not as important as performance, you will probably find the Redmi Note 10S more interesting than 5G, mainly because your most RAM and for its fast charging function, faster than the model we have just seen.

The first thing we see in the Note 10S is its screen, built with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 dots) with a refresh rate of 60 hertz. It has a brightness of 450 nits and its resistance against bumps and scratches is provided by its Corning Gorilla Glass 3 glass.

If we look inside we will see a 2.05 gigahertz MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, accompanied by 6 or 8 gigabytes of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 or 128 gigabytes of storage, which can be supplemented with a MicroSD card of up to one terabyte. Regarding connectivity, it has 4G (dual SIM), WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and GPS, and for wired connections, it has a USB-C port and a minijack socket for headphones. To guarantee its autonomy, it has a 5,000 milliamp battery with a fast charging function at 33 watts.

The Redmi Note 10S will arrive on the Spanish market on May 11, and although its normal price will be 249.99 euros, the first units will be sold for 229.99 euros.

Display 6.43-inch AMOLED FullHD + (1,080 x 2,400 dots) 60 hertz, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 SoC MediaTek Helio G95 2.05 gigahertz RAM 6/8 gigabytes of RAM LPDDR4X Storage 64/128 gigabytes UFS 2.2 5,000 milliamp battery with 33 watt fast charge Android 11 operating system with MIUI 12 4G connectivity (dual SIM), WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, USB-C, headphone minijack. DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29 millimeters; 178.8 grams

