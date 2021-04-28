Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has triggers, up to 12 GB of RAM and a 120 Hz OLED panel

Waited for a while, finally Xioami has officially announced the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, the first gaming smartphone in the Redmi family, which despite opting for a “discreet and minimalist” design far from the Rog Phone 5 or the Black Shark 4, is presented as a true top of the range for the most gamers.

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Operating system

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 custom layer

Screen

6.67 inches with 120 Hz refresh rate and 480 Hz touch response

Resolution

Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) with HDR10 + support

Chipset

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 + Mali-G77 MC9

Memory

6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM

Storage

128 or 256 GB (expandable with microSD)

Frontal camera

16 MP

Rear camera

Triple configuration:

64 MP (f / 1.65) 8 MP (f / 2.2) wide angle 2 MP (f / 2.4) depth sensor

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, infrared, USB-C

Drums

5,065 mAh mAh with 67 W wireless charging

Others

Side fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers

Dimensions

161.94 x 76.93 x 8.3 mm

Weight

205 grams

Starting from the inside out, the first thing we come across is its 6-nanometer, eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor (Cortex A78 up to 3 GHz), and base configurations up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 2 TB by using microSD cards. Some features that will undoubtedly allow us to play the most demanding games without problems, under an imperturbable fluidity.

In fact, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will equip too a triple layer cooling system placed in the central area of ​​your body, allowing greater dissipation and distribution of heat, not only preventing the device from overheating as to damage its performance or integrity, but also ensuring a secure grip without the possibility of getting burned.

Although perhaps more striking they are still the added triggers in the corners of the phone, which almost completely disguised, will offer us a huge competitive advantage when it comes to playing. Experience that will also be enhanced thanks to the new additions of MIUI 12.5, with specific functions for gaming such as the possibility of adding a fixed peephole on the screen, or the remapping of the triggers for each application.

Finally, it should be noted that the phone will not ignore the rest of the attributes that will equally attractive for all other uses, such as photography. In fact the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will have a triple configuration around a 64 megapixel main sensor, which will be accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle and 120º field of view, and a 2 megapixel macro lens. As for the front camera, we will find a single perforated lens on the screen, with a 16 megapixel sensor for self-portraits.

Available and price

Unfortunately, at the moment the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has been launched exclusively for the Chinese market, with up to five different versions of internal configuration that will leave us the following launch prices:

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, with 6 and 128 GB, from 1,999 yuan (approximately 255 euros to change) Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, with 8 and 128 GB, for 2,199 yuan (approximately 281 euros to change) Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, with 8 and 256 GB, for 2,399 yuan (approximately 306 euros to change) Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, with 12 and 128 GB, for 2,399 yuan (approximately 306 euros to change) Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, with 12 and 256 GB, reaching 2,699 yuan ( approximately 345 euros to change)

Remember that at the moment no news has been advanced about its possible arrival in the rest of international markets, although in the case of a high-end phone, and given the relevance of being the first gaming smartphone presented by the company, it would be very rare for Xioami to waste this opportunity.

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition input has triggers, up to 12 GB of RAM and a 120 Hz OLED panel is original from MuyComputer