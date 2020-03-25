If Xiaomi already fights a tranche with relatively aggressive characteristics in the mid-price tranches, Redmi is the sub-brand with which they aspire to lead in the most purely economic segment. This strategy, however, is not synonymous with limited specifications.

Proof of this were the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro last year. These terminals came to the west under the name of Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro, and they are proof that they have enough qualities to fit within the main brand. After presenting the Redmi K30 last December, the Chinese manufacturer now renews the Pro variant, with extended features on it, which also comes in two versions.

A similar design, but different characteristics –for the better–, is what characterizes the new Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Y Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, which aspires to put more domestic competition to the also own and rescued, at least for Asia, Pocophone F2.

Redmi K30 Pro, coming soon … My 10T Pro?

Xiaomi

The Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom Edition arrive with an on-board Amoled screen, at 6.7 inches and FullHD + resolution. Nothing new, although Xiaomi does stretch some of its features to the more ambitious metrics and supports in the high-end: 800 nits of brightness, with a peak of 1200; Support for HDR10 + and touch in 180 Hz – although they have not given maximum frame data.

Inside we see the ubiquitous Snapdragon 865 that we find throughout many high-end terminals. This is Qualcomm’s most powerful chip for 2020Although it does not include integrated 5G connectivity, it does come from the Snapdragon X55, the latest available 4G + 5G modem.

There will be, as usual, various settings available. In this case Xiaomi does not make us choose only the on-board memory configurations, but also the technology under them. That is, Xiaomi will include the standards we saw in 2019 for RAM and storage – LPDDR4X and UFS 3.0 – in the low-cost versions, but it will go up to the latest standards released in 2020 –LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1–.

The available configurations will be the following:

Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Redmi K line has been characterized by a solid proposal throughout all the most directly measurable specifications. Among these we find, of course, Battery. This time rises again to 4,700 mAhAlthough it may seem like a gift that will improve autonomy, it is probably intended to nurture a larger screen and a now more resource-hungry 5G combo. Its fast charge goes up slightly to a solid 33 W of maximum power.

As for the rest of the connectivity sections, it will be good news for the savers to know that the Redmi K30 Pro retains the headphone jack in both versions, adding Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC.

Finally, it is surprising that despite having moving parts in its retractable camera, it adds a slight IP53 water and dust resistance.

Photographic differences marked by a K30 Pro Zoom Edition

Xiaomi

The two versions of the Redmi K30 Pro have four sensors. The difference is, as is obvious from the naming chosen by the company, in the Zoom. Let’s see in detail what these sensors are.

The benchmark K30 Pro features a 64 MP Sony main sensor, f / 1.7 aperture, stabilized both electronically and optically. The high resolution sensors that we see in 2020 have as a common characteristic to all of them that they are large and that they apply in pixel binning to achieve more capable captures also in low light conditions.

We follow the configuration with a more than common camera in ultra wide angle 13MP, and that achieves images with angular coverage of up to 123 degrees. In both versions we also see a low resolution sensor that, without being ToF, helps with calculating depths for portrait mode.

But it is in the Zoom sensor where Xiaomi places the best only in the version that bears it by name. A modest 5MP macro sensor of the Redmi K30 is replaced by an 8MP configuration along with lenses that provide up to 3x optical zoom on the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.

Xiaomi

Finally, the front camera on both devices will be retractable, as in the predecessor version, and with 20 MP resolution. In both versions, video recording in 8K resolution will be enabled.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, differences between models

Xiaomi Redmi K30

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

screen

6.7 “, LCD, FullHD + (1080p), 120Hz

6.7 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p), 60Hz

6.7 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p), 60Hz

Size

77 x 165 mm

75 x 163 mm

75 x 163 mm

Thickness

8.8 mm

8.9 mm

8.9 mm

Weight

208 grams

218 grams

218 grams

Processor

Snapdragon 730G, 8nm

Snapdragon 865G, 7nm

Snapdragon 865G, 7nm

RAM

6, 8 GB

6, 8 GB LPDDR4X or LPDDR5

6, 8 GB LPDDR4X or LPDDR5

Memory

64, 128, 256 GB, and microSD

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0 or 3.1, microSD

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0 or 3.1, microSD

Main camera

64 MP f / 1.9, Wide 8 MP f / 2.2, Depth 2 MP, and Macro 2 MP f / 2.4

64 MP f / 1.7, angular 13 MP, depth 2 MP and macro 5 MP

64 MP f / 1.7, 3x 8 MP telephoto (macro), 13 MP wide and 2 MP deep

Frontal camera

20 MP and 2 MP depth, drilled

20 MP f / 3.4, retractable

20 MP f / 3.4, retractable

Battery

4,500 mAh, 27W fast charge

4,700 mAh, 33W fast charge

4,700 mAh, 33W fast charge

Resistance

–

IP53

IP53

Biometrics

Side fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connectivity

5G (Snapdragon X52, SA + NSA, 3.7 Gbps), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IR emitter, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G (Snapdragon X55, SA + NSA, 7.5 Gbps), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR emitter, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G (Snapdragon X55, SA + NSA, 7.5 Gbps), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR emitter, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro: versions, launch, availability and price

The Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition have been presented in China, so there are still no details about the availability of these terminals outside the borders of the Asian giant. However, we can make an approximation of the prices that we see there, according to version, which will allow us to make the idea of ​​the final cost of these devices when they arrive in other countries such as Spain or Mexico.

It is likely, however, that the Redmi K30 Pro will land outside of China as successors to the Mi 9T Pro, therefore these would be the characteristics and estimated prices of the Xiaomi Mi 10T, in case they were launched like this.

Finally, mention that these prices are a priori indicative, and it is usual that in the import process of these devices they are significantly increased.

