Versions of Xiaomi Redmi K30, certainly will not be missing. At the end of the year the Redmi K30 4G and 5G arrived, later the Redmi K30 Pro joined and now the fourth Redmi K30 arrives, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Extreme Edition (also called Redmi K30 Racing Edition) which, despite what its name may indicate, is technically below the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro.

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Extreme Edition is a special version of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G that Debuts Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon 768G, being therefore a little faster than the normal model, in addition to being available with other finishes.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Extreme Edition

screen

LCD 6.67 “

FHD +



120 Hz

Dimensions and weight

165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79 mm

208 g.

Processor

Snapdragon 768G

RAM

6 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

20 MP

2 MP bokeh

Rear camera

64 MP f / 1.89

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP bokeh

5 MP f / 2.4 macro

Drums

4,500 mAh

30W fast charge

Operating system

Android 10

MIUI 11

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual GPS

NFC



USB-C



Minijack

Others

P2i protection

Fingerprint reader on the side

Price

260 euros to change

The first with Snapdragon 768G

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition is a new model launched alongside the Chinese e-commerce portal JD.com. The terminal is practically the same Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G that we have known since the beginning of the year, although there are a few changes to justify the relaunch. The most important: the new Snapdragon 768G processor.

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Extreme Edition becomes the first terminal to include the new Snapdragon 768G, an overclocked version of the Snadragon 765G that was included in the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G. In theory, that means approximately 15% faster performance and with the advantage of being able to update the GPU drivers from Google Play.

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Extreme Edition has the same screen 6.67-inch LCD, Full HD + and at 120 Hz than its predecessor, with a dual-lens front camera (20 + 2 MP) perforated in one of its corners. Behind it is a four-lens camera, the main one being 64 MP with a Sony IMX686 sensor. The other three are an 8 MP wide angle, a 5 MP macro and a 2 MP bokeh sensor.

As for the battery, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Extreme Edition mounts a battery with 4,500 mah capacity and fast charge at 30W. In connectivity, it has it all: 5G SA and NSA, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, dual GPS, NFC, USB-C and minijack. The fingerprint reader is located on the side and the terminal is splash protected.

Another difference of this version with respect to the original Xiaomi Redmi K30 is in the available versions. Here is a unique combination of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Available colors also change, with new shades available.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Extreme Edition

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Extreme Edition has been announced in China, where it can be purchased exclusively on JD.com in the coming days. It does not seem that in principle he will leave the country, although it is always a possibility that he does so under this or another name. There it is put up for sale in blue, purple, white and light blue with different gradients at a price of 1,999 yuan, about 260 euros to change. It is cheaper than the normal model, which was launched for 2,299 yuan (295 euros).

