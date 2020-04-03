Finally this Friday the Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival, where as every year the manufacturer of almost everything from China presents a couple of dozens of new products, the Redmi Band, the Cheapest activity bracelet of the brand to date.

Having unveiled its design ahead of time, the Redmi Band promises features to rival Xiaomi’s main line of activity wristbands, which is expected to be revamped with the Mi Band 5 by this summer.

Redmi Band, the cheapest activity bracelet than the Mi Band

Having poked its design out early, the Redmi Band has a rather different approach in design. Now it has a central module that moves away from the tablet format that we see in the Mi Band, to which we can exchange straps directly.

This design has several advantages over the previous one, and it is that it provides more space for the main screen, which is now 1.08 inches, compared to 0.95 inches for the Mi Band 4. As well as, not needing a double protective coating, could fit a larger battery inside.

In this sense, Xiaomi promises that, with the Redmi Band battery, the activity bracelet will accompany us for up to 14 days. It also includes NFC, so it is possibly compatible with payments through Google Pay, as we already expect from the Mi Band 5.

The Redmi Band has up to 70 configurable screens with which we can interact.

Redmi Band: launch, availability and price

The Redmi Band has been presented during the Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2020 in its Chinese edition. Up to 22 products of all kinds have been presented in it – from smart bells to sneakers – that they launch almost immediately on its borders.

It is unknown at the moment the launch date on which it could make its landing in other markets, but seeing the usual procedure of the manufacturer, it could well take several months to arrive in its fully international version.

What they have confirmed today is its price. The Xiaomi Redmi Band lands with a price tag of just 95 yen, or good 12.30 euros, 13.40 dollars or 320 pesos to direct exchange. It is common, however, that this price is significantly increased in the import process, although it is difficult not to be attractive in this regard.

