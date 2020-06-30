A few days ago we knew the Xiaomi Redmi 9, a technically entry-level phone but with very good features. This year, the Xiaomi entry range is unfolded more than ever with two other additional models: the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C.

These new Xiaomi Redmi represent a more classic input range, especially the Xiaomi Redmi 9A that does not even have a fingerprint reader. Best of all, in exchange, none exceeds 90 euros.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

screen

LCD 6.53 «

HD +

LCD 6.53 «

HD +

Dimensions and weight

–

–

Processor

MediaTek Helio G25

MediaTek Helio G35

RAM

2 GB

2 GB

Storage

32 GB

Micro SD

32 GB

Micro SD

Frontal camera

5 MP

5 MP

Rear camera

13 MP

13 MP

Wide angle

Depth sensor

Battery

5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh

Operating system

Android

Android

Connectivity

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Others

–

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

From 74 euros to change

From 89 euros to change

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is emerging as one of the most modest Xiaomi terminals for this 2020 and the spiritual heir of the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. Some specifications are maintained, such as 2 GB of RAM, while others improve or change, such as the processor, which goes from being signed by Qualcomm to MediaTek Helio G25 of this Xiaomi Redmi 9A.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 6.53-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and notch in the form of a drop. The design is similar to last year’s, if it weren’t for the fact that the rear camera is focused on one side this year rather than centered.

Speaking of cameras, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A continues to have single-lens cameras both in front and behind. The selfie camera is 5 megapixels, while the rear shutter release is 13 megapixel.

The strength of the Xiaomi Redmi 9A remains its 5,000 mAh battery, although it is not clear if it includes some type of fast charging such as the Redmi 8A, which supported 18W charging. We will have to wait for Xiaomi to release the full list of specifications to answer questions.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C is also below the Xiaomi Redmi 9 model, although at a shorter distance. In this case, the processor chosen is slightly higher MediaTek Helio G35, also accompanied by about 2 GB of RAM that seem a little scarce for the times.

The screen is exactly the same as in the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, so we have an LCD panel with a diagonal of 6.53 inches and HD + resolution, crowned by a notch in the form of a drop. This notch shelters the 5-megapixel front camera.

The main camera of this Xiaomi Redmi 9C is still 13 megapixels, although it is now one three lens camera. Unfortunately, Xiaomi has not disclosed the specific specifications of the other two sensors, although previous rumors described them as a 5-megapixel wide-angle and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The battery of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C remains in the 5,000 mAh capacity, again without mention of any kind of fast charging. This time the fingerprint reader is included in the back of the terminal.

Versions and prices of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C have been initially presented in Malaysia, where they are put on sale in a single version of 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage each. As soon as we have information about its availability in other regions, we will update this entry. The Redmi 9A is available in black, blue, and green, while the Redmi 9C is available in blue, black, and orange. These are their official prices:

Xiaomi Redmi 9A 2 + 32 GB, 359 ringits, about 75 euros to change.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C 2 + 32 GB, 429 ringits, about 90 euros to change.

Share

Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C: the cheapest of Xiaomi are unfolded with a large battery and camera with up to three lenses