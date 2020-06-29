A new member of the Redmi Note 9 family and a special edition of the Mi Band 4 are about to arrive.

The first half of this year 2020 has just ended and Xiaomi has had time to present a multitude of different smartphones. One of his latest releases, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, passed by our analysis table a few weeks ago. But the party is not over, there is still a long way to go.

As they point out from Guizguide, the specifications of two new devices would have been leaked. We talk about Redmi 9A, the cheapest of the Redmi Note 9 family, and the Xiaomi Mi Band 4C, a new edition of the successful smart bracelet. These would be all your specifications.

A new cheap mobile and a special Mi Band

According to the leak, the Redmi 9A would arrive under the model number M2006C3LC. We have an image, but I would only take it as a guide, it is nothing more than a Redmi 8A. The new Redmi device would have a 6.53 IPS panel with HD + resolution. Your brain would be the MediaTek Helio 25, a modest processor that has not yet been introduced. The Chinese smartphone would also house a single 13 megapixel camera.

The Redmi terminals stand out for incorporating large batteries and this Redmi 9A would be no less, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. According to the data, it would come with a 10W charger, but it would be compatible with fast charge up to 18W.

On the other hand, we would have Xiaomi Mi Band 4C, a strange even cheaper edition of the Mi Band 4. It would have a 1.08-inch LCD screen and 2.5D glass. Like the original, it would come with water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 and autonomy that would be around 14 days. We remind you that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was presented a few days ago, with a 1.2-inch AMOLED panel and up to 11 sports modes.

There is no information on the price of the new Mi Band 4C, but everything indicates that it will be even cheaper than its predecessor. On the other hand, the Redmi 9A would go on sale during the month of July with a price close to 120 euros. You must take it into account, none of this data is official, so we will have to take it with tweezers. However, everything points to the fact that we will find one of the best terminals in the entry range.

