Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: comparison to choose the best

Launched 5 months apart, the Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 9 are two mobile phones from the independent brand, for two years, from the Chinese giant Xiaomi, both very similar in terms of performance and performance.

The Redmi 9 is a low-mid-range terminal that was presented in June 2020 and that it came to the market to compete face to face with brands like Samsung or realme. With a price of less than 200 euros, this is a smartphone very balanced in all its specifications, of which we can highlight its great autonomy.

For its part, the Redmi Note 9 went on the market in January 2020 to renew one of the most successful sagas within the Chinese giant’s mid-range. With a price very similar to that of its competitor, also below 200 euros, this terminal stands out for its performance and its photographic section, traits that it shares with its predecessor, the Redmi Note 8.

Which is better? What are their main differences? Which one should you buy? Do not worry because in this comparison we are going to tell you all the good and the bad of these two Xiaomi Redmi terminals so that it will be easier for you decide between one and the other.

Know more: Redmi 9

Know more: Redmi Note 9

Design and display: what differences do we find between the Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 9?

Regarding construction materials, these two devices present a body made of plastic and glass and the main difference is found in the protection of the screen, since the Redmi 9 has Gorilla Glass 3 while the Redmi Note 9 ups the ante by having a higher version, specifically Gorilla Glass 5.

Focusing on the design, both terminals have few top and bottom frames, although the Redmi Note 9 panel occupies 84% ​​of the front while in the case of the Redmi 9 this percentage drops to 70%.

The second big difference that we appreciate in the front of these two phones is the solution chosen to house the front camera, since the Redmi 9 is committed to a drop type notch, while his rival opts for a hole in screen located in the upper left corner.

If we turn around these two terminals we find, in both cases, with a module with four rear cameras, a physical fingerprint sensor just below them and the brand’s logo at the bottom, located horizontally.

However, on the Redmi 9 the cameras are located in a vertical structure surrounded by a circle-shaped indentation, while in the Redmi Note 9 the photographic sensors are inserted in a rectangular module, in which the four cameras protrude a little from the body of the mobile.

The dimensions of both smartphones are very similar and There is hardly a noticeable difference in height, thickness, or weight where the Redmi Note 9 weighs only one gram more than its competitor.

A section in which they are identical is on the screen, since both devices mount a panel 6.53-inch IPS LCD with Full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and a density of 395 pixels per inch.

Cameras: which one takes better photos?

This is, without a doubt, the aspect in which we find more differences between Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9, which we will detail below.

Both smartphones are equipped with a quadruple rear camera module made up of the same type of sensors: a main sensor, an ultra wide angle sensor, a depth sensor for portrait mode and a macro sensor, but the only one of them that is the same in both models is the wide angle, which has a resolution of 8 megapixels and a focal aperture f / 2.2.

Starting with the main camera, the Redmi 9 is equipped with the sensor 13 megapixel Omnivision OV13B10 with a focal aperture f / 2.2 while the Redmi Note 9 bets on a sensor that has already proven its worth in other models of the Chinese manufacturer such as the POCO M3, the Samsung S5KGM1, which offers us a resolution of 48 megapixels and a focal aperture f / 1.79.

In the other two secondary cameras, the depth and the macro, we find that the 4 sensors have the same focal aperture, f / 2.4, but with different resolution. In both cases, the Redmi 9 has a higher resolution, 8 megapixels vs 2 megapixels in the case of the depth sensor for portrait mode and 5 megapixels vs 2 megapixels in the case of the macro sensor.

Regarding the camera modes of the rear lenses, we must emphasize that the Redmi Note 9 has a night mode to enhance photos taken in low light conditions, a functionality that the Redmi 9 lacks.

Finally, we also find differences in the front camera, since the Redmi 9 mounts a sensor 8 megapixels with an f / 2.0 focal aperture and the Redmi Note 9 is equipped with a sensor 13 megapixels with a focal aperture f / 2.25.

Know more: Xiaomi has sold 100,000 units of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in just one minute

Battery: full equality

This is another of the points on which we will not be able to base ourselves to decide on one or the other terminal, since both have outstanding autonomy thanks to a large 5,020 mAh capacity battery and that, in both devices, comes accompanied by a fast charge of 18W.

Processor and memory: more power in the Redmi Note 9

Starting with the memory section, these two devices have the same versions of RAM, 3 or 4 GB, but they differ in their internal storage options, because the Redmi 9 has two internal memory options of 32 or 64 GB, while in the Redmi Note 9 these are 64 or 128 GB respectively.

At this point, we must emphasize that the type of technology used for RAM memories is the same, LPDDR4X, and yet the internal storage is different, as the Redmi 9 uses eMMC 5.1 versus the Redmi Note 9 it uses UFS 2.1.

Both smartphones also have a triple tray to accommodate, at the same time, two nano SIM cards and one microSD card, in order to expand its internal memory in the event that it falls short.

These two mobile terminals are equipped with a processor signed by the Chinese manufacturer MediaTek, the Helio G80 in the case of the Redmi 9 and the Helio G85 in the case of the Redmi Note 9. Due to this, we find a slight difference in power and performance in favor of the Redmi Note 9, although this is something that we will not notice on a day-to-day basis with few exceptions.

Connectivity: NFC and FM radio

In the chapter dedicated to connectivity, both devices are identical, because both lack 5G connectivity, something common in this price range, but they do have dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, fingerprint reader located on the back, FM Radio, triple tray for two nano SIM cards and one microSD card, USB-C connector and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Other features to highlight

Another detail that we must review of these two terminals is that both currently have Android 10 as an operating system, running under their own customization layer MIUI 11, although it is expected that, after several months of delay, the two will receive Android 11 running under the latest version of their software layer in a few months, MIUI 12.5, due to the large number of bugs found in the previous version, MIUI 12.

It is also important to note that neither of these two smartphones has a notification led, so, if you usually carry your mobile silently, we recommend that you enable the functionality that allows the screen turns on every time a notification arrives.

Know more: Moto G9 Play vs Xiaomi Redmi 9, which one is more worth it? We compare them!

What is the best option? The Redmi 9 or the Redmi Note 9?

As we mentioned in the comparison between the Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the price will not be a differentiating aspect when making the decision to buy one or the other, because we can find both on Amazon usually for a price lower than 180 euros, although at this time we have the option of acquiring either of the two for a lower cost, about 130 euros.

Given the great equality with which we have found when comparing the Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 9 we will have to look at two key points to choose the model that best suits our needs: performance and cameras.

Thus, if for us the most important thing in a smartphone is your performance and the quality of your cameras our choice should be the Redmi Note 9, but if we do not care so much about the quality of the photographs and what we value the most is having as much autonomy as possible, even at the cost of lower performance, our chosen one should be the Redmi 9.

Know more: Redmi 9

Know more: Redmi Note 9 PhonesBest phones 2021

Best cheap mobiles 2021

Best mid-range mobiles

Best quality-price mobile

Enter Andro4all to read the full article

You can join us on Twitter, Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Recently posted on Andro4allIs the AirTag worth it? IOSrealme 8 user candid opinion, review: little brother pulls chest out Mobvoi TicWatch Pro S, review: two displays and WearOS on one of the best smartwatches of 2021Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, review: design exercise in affordable mid-range from Xiaomirealme C21, analysis: a cheap mobile with a good design and great battery (but with some compromises) Video is cinema and photography is art with the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: why bet on its camerasSamsung Galaxy A72, analysis: the price of Fame shouldn’t be so highNew Warhammer title on Google Play: download Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus now

The entry Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: comparison to choose the best was published first on Andro4all.