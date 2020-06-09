The Redmi 9 is coming. Just a few days after having been able to know much of the information regarding the new affordable terminal of the Beijing brand, a new leak from a store of Philippine origin has revealed all device data, whose presentation seems to be imminent.

Thanks to the leaked data today, we can take a closer look at the Redmi 9 design thanks to a series of official press images, as well as their specifications and features.

Redmi 9 uncovered

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Specifications

Dimensions163.3 x 77.01 x 9.1mm

198 grams

6.53-inch IPS display

Resolution Full HD +

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G80

RAM3 / 4GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1

CamerasRear: 13 MP + Ultra Wide Angle 8 MP + Macro 5 MP + Depth sensor 2 MP

Frontal: 8 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Capacitive fingerprint reader, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port, dual SIM

Thanks to the aforementioned store publication, we can see the appearance of the Redmi 9 in great detail. As can be seen in the images, its design will be similar to the Redmi K30 and POCO X2 series models, with a rear part that houses the camera system, arranged vertically inside a circular module. This system consists of a 13 megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-depth sensor. Just below is the capacitive fingerprint reader.

Its front will be occupied by a large screen, 6.53 inches according to the technical sheet of the phone. It will be based on IPS technology and will have a Full HD + resolution. In addition, it will include a notch in the form of a drop of water on top, it would house the 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Under the hood of the Redmi 9 is the processor MediaTek Helio G80, the same that we have already been able to test on phones like the realme 6i. It is a chip made in a 12 nanometer format, with eight cores that reach a maximum frequency of 2 GHz. It is accompanied by 3 or 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32 or 64 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

Probably one of the strengths of this Redmi 9 is going to be its autonomy. And it is that, as in the Redmi Note 9 series models, Xiaomi has decided to give this device a 5,020 mAh capacity battery, one of the largest in its category. There is no shortage of fast charging, which in this case supports a maximum power of 18W through the USB Type-C port of the device.

More confirmed details about the phone are the inclusion of 3.5mm headphone port and infrared emitter. Regarding its price, the device is listed at a figure close to 150 dollars according to the current change.

