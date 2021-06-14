Xiaomi Redmi 9 for less than 100 euros on Amazon

Presented just a year ago and with sufficient technical specifications for most, Amazon has the Xiaomi Redmi 9 on offer. It is a mid-range terminal, with a huge 6.53 “FHD + screen, a 13MPX quad camera system, and an incredible 5020 mAh battery.

Although far from other recent terminals of the Chinese company, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is a more than good terminal for the vast majority. Undoubtedly, one of the best options for the summer.

In addition, Amazon has thrown the house out the window, and prior to Prime Day that is will be held on June 20 and 21, has put this Xiaomi Redmi 9 on offer at less than 100 euros. Is about a discount of more than 30% compared to the standard price, already quite adjusted.

Ideal for the youngest, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 offers everything you can expect from an Android terminal, with a fairly successful customization layer and with all the Google services available. This means that you will be able to iInstall all apps from the Play Store, including WhatsApp and Gmail.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 on offer for less than 100 euros

In addition, thanks to the fact that it is a fairly recent terminal, taking into account its price, it can be the perfect alternative to have another mobile for the summer and be able to take it anywhere without worries of any kind.

Try Amazon Prime and take advantage of this offer

To be able to access all the Prime Day offers, it is mandatory to be a member of Amazon Prime. The subscription includes some associated benefits to make purchases on Amazon, in addition to access to the rest of the company’s services. You may sign up for Amazon Prime totally free (then € 3.99 / month) and you will have:

FREE 1 day shipping on more than a million products. Express shipping or FREE standard shipping on millions of products, for which the 1-day shipping option is not available. Delivery today in the Community of Madrid at a reduced price. Free shipping with guaranteed delivery in the same day of the launch for thousands of products in pre-sale of cinema, TV series and video games among others.Priority Access to Amazon.com Flash Deals, 30 minutes before its start.

Try Amazon Prime Video totally free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, in addition to free shipping on Amazon and other advantages ..

Best of all, you can try Amazon Prime totally free for a month. That is to say, you will be able to access the Prime advantages in the marketplace and, in addition, enjoy the rest of the advantages such as Prime Video, Prime Photo or Music. And priority access to all Prime Day offers.