Xiaomi has a great presence of cheap products in its catalog. So much so that its average sale price stands, after even rising for several years, at a modest $ 146. It is there where it can do more damage to the competition, on which it consolidates in 2020 with the Xiaomi Redmi 9.

The new basic terminal of the basic brand of the already giant telephony in Spain. The Redmi 9 lands as a somewhat more manageable terminal than the Redmi Note 9 in its three variants, to which it responds with this starting price of 149 euros.

Redmi 9: the basics, less and less

The Redmi 9 is a terminal that has a screen and less modest than the view in its 2019 version. The Redmi 8 had a 6.2-inch screen, which is now forgotten by a diagonal much closer to the new standard at 6.5 inches. This is still LCD, but it increases its resolution up to FullHD + or 1080p.

Xiaomi

There are also changes under the hood. While the most reputable Qualcomm is abandoned as a processor supplier, it is now a more powerful Helio G80 from MediaTek the one who takes over. This already has two of its cores in A75 designs, much more advanced and powerful. The other six are low consumption, as they were then, but already more modern. Xiaomi points to one 80% improvement in performance CPU processing, and up to 300% graphics performance.

This time also includes several memory options. Once again, it recurs into a basic version of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. As far as possible, it would be advisable to start with the 4 and 64 GB version, which provides a longer useful life and better application management, although should be sufficient for proper operation under the tightest budgets. RAM is from advanced LPDDR4X technology, while storage comes in the basic eMMC 5.1 standard.

Xiaomi

In Xiaomi photographic section rises, and that also pretends to appear. And it is that from the wide angle with depth sensor it goes to a much richer configuration in the Xiaomi Redmi 9. This year we have four cameras, starring a main sensor of 13 MP f / 2.2 and an ultra wide-angle of 8 MP f / 2.2. They are completed this time with a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Its front camera comes in a notch, and it’s 8 MP resolution.

The commitment to the large battery in the most basic ranges is already a norm among the main manufacturers. This is repeated with the Redmi 9, which insists on a 5,020 mAh battery, with a relatively basic load of about 10 W of power. This could go up to 18 W if we change the charger in the box for a more advanced one.

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8, what has changed

One of the main differences in this new model is also one of the historical shortcomings in Xiaomi phones. The new version has NFC, so it will allow payment in contactless points in a simple way and using Google Pay.

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Xiaomi Redmi 9

screen

6.2 “19: 9, IPS, HD + (720p)

6.5 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

75 x 157 mm

77 x 163 mm

Thickness

9.4 mm

9.1 mm

Weight

188 grams

198 grams

Processor

Snapdragon 439, 12nm

MediaTek Helio G80, 12nm

RAM

3, 4 GB

3, 4 GB

Memory

32, 64 GB and microSD

32, 64 GB and microSD

Main camera

12 MP f / 1.8 and depth 2 MP

13 MP f / 1.8, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 5 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0, in notch

8 MP f / 2.0, in notch

Drums

5,000 mAh, fast charge 18W

5,020 mAh, fast charge 18W

Waterproof

–

–

Biometrics

Rear fingerprint sensor

Rear fingerprint sensor

Connectivity

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC-free, USB C, FM Radio, Jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 9 Pie

Android 10

Launching

November 2019

June 18, 2020

Official price

139, 169 euros

149, 169 euros

Xiaomi Redmi 9: launch, availability and price

The Redmi 9 It is a basic terminal, which is confirmed and announced for a relatively imminent launch. This also comes under a Launch promotion from its official website, which will save 10 euros in both memory versions during the first days. Its standard price will be as follows:

3GB RAM and 32GB: 149 euros.

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB: 179 euros.

Xiaomi

The Redmi 9 arrives in this reservation period between June 15 and 17 for a price of 139 and 159 euros. Beyond, from June 18, will be available through traditional channels for their reference prices. These will be, specifically in its online store, Mi Stores, Alcampo, Amazon, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Eroski, FNAC, Media Markt, PcComponentes, Phone House and Worten.

