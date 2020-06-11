The Xiaomi Redmi 9 It was completely leaked a few days ago and today it has been made official, without hype or cymbal but with other hallmarks of the brand: good specifications and an adjusted price.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 raises the bar with respect to the Xiaomi Redmi 8, going from the Snapdragon 439 to the new Helio G80 from MediaTek with improvements for the most gamers. The cameras also grow in resolution and number of lenses, with a 13 megapixel quad camera.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9

screen

LCD 6.53 “

Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1mm

198 g.

Processor

Helium G80

RAM

3/4 GB

Storage

32 / 64GB

Frontal camera

8 MP

Rear camera

13 MP f / 2.2

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

5 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

Drums

5020 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Operating system

Android 10

MIUI 11

Connectivity

LTE

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Minijack

USB-C

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Starting price

From 149 euros

Camera with four lenses

A few generations ago we would not hesitate to rate the Redmi numbered series in the most basic range, although over time the specifications place them rather in the mid-range. Wherever you locate it, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is a new attempt to achieve the best value for money on a cheap mobile.

The terminal has a design with a V-shaped notch on its screen, which is LCD, with a diagonal of 6.53 inches and with Full HD + resolution. Behind, the camera module is in a Redmi K30 circle, although this time integrating the fingerprint reader.

As for the cameras in question, there have been interesting changes from the previous generation. Selfie shooter remains at 8 megapixels of resolution, but behind it is nothing less than four lenses. A 13-megapixel f / 2.2 main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Processor “gamer”

Another important change in the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is inside: the processor. The change is interesting, as it goes from the Snapdragon 439 (4 cores at 1.93 Ghz, 12 nm) to the new MediaTek Helium G80 (8 nuclei at up to 2 Ghz, 12 nm). The “G” in the name implies various processor optimizations aimed at improving gaming performance.

Where there are no changes is in the RAM and storage configuration, which is still available in two flavors: with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. In both cases, the storage is expandable through a microSD card.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is complemented by a battery with a capacity of 5,200 mAh with 18W fast charge, NFC connectivity, minijack, infrared port, USB-C connector and the fingerprint reader behind, under the cameras.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi 9

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be available in three colors: Carbon Gray, Ocean Green and Sunset Purple. The 3GB + 32GB variant will be available for 149 euros on www.mi.com, Mi Stores and PcComponentes, from June 18, with a promotional price of 139 euros between 15 and 17 this month.

For his part, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 4GB + 64GB will be available from 179 euros at www.mi.com, Mi Stores, Alcampo, Amazon, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Eroski, FNAC, Media Markt, PcComponentes, Phone House and Worten, also from June 18. Also, in these channels, you can book at the promotional price of 169 euros between June 15 and 17.

Finally, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be available in Euskaltel, Orange and Yoigo as of July 1, and in Movistar and Vodafone, from next July 15.