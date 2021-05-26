Xiaomi, realme, Oppo, Cecotec and Sony can be TO PA TI at the best price today on AliExpress

Renew mobile, robot vacuum cleaner and headphones for less than you imagine.

The AliExpress deals They come back in style one more day. What they have called as the ‘TO PA TI’ Y ‘TO PA TU Verano’ intends to move us with the best prices on the market in all categories. And boy they are getting it.

Today we propose a varied list of products: from high-quality smartphones, going through headphones for day to day or robot vacuum cleaners to help us daily. We started!

These offers are TOAS PA TI

Sony WH-CH510 HeadphonesIf you were looking for good, nice, wireless and cheap headphones, you will love these Sony. Its autonomy will give you some 35 hours of continuous use. It is a headband type, so it is perfect for listen to music and make calls sitting on the couch at home quietly. Have built-in microphone for calls and are very light, so your wearing comfort it is guaranteed.realme X50 5G: this mid-range mobile was one of the first to incorporate the 5G mobile technology in the Chinese brand. It is a smartphone that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 6.57 ″ IPS-type screen, with resolution Full HD + and 120Hz refresh rate, 64 megapixel quad rear camera, connectivity NFC and 4,200 mAh battery.Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: one of the best-selling smartphones, and not only from Xiaomi, but from the entire market in 2020. We are talking about a smart mobile phone that mounts a processor MediaTek Helio G85, along with 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 5,020 mAh battery, display Full HD + 6.53 ″, 48 megapixel quad rear camera signed by Samsung, NFC and headphone jack.Cecotec Conga 3790 robot vacuum cleaner: one of the best-selling robot vacuum cleaners in recent years. In the sector, 4 brands are dueling (iRobot, Xiaomi, Roborock and Cecotec). This model drops precipitously in price this week. We are talking about a robot vacuum cleaner with a suction power of 2,200 PA, with 4 functions in 1, since sweeps, vacuums, mops and mops. Have 360 ° smart navigation and saves all the mappings that it carries out to later carry out a more effective cleaning in less time.Oppo Reno4 Z 5G: this is one of the unknown, but more and more, on the Android market. It is a mid-range-premium smartphone that mounts a very powerful processor MediaTek Dimensity 800, along with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of base memory, 4,000 mAh battery, 6.57 ″ screen Full HD + with 120Hz refresh rate, quad 48 megapixel rear camera signed by Sony, 5G mobile technology, NFC and 3.5mm headphone jack.

A few more coupons for the rest of the products

Have more active coupons with which to get better prices. These are some that are only available to some selected products. You must be attentive to them because they are not abundant and you must be quick to get them with the best discount.

TOPATI2: 2 euros discount for minimum purchases of 9 euros.TOPATI4: 4 euros discount for minimum purchases of 29 euros.TOPATI14: 14 euros discount for minimum purchases of 99 euros.TOPATI26: 26 euros discount for minimum purchases of 200 euros.TOPATI40: 40 euros discount for minimum purchases of 300 euros.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all