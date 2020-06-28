The watch includes IP68 protection and a heart rate reader.

A reduced price smartwatch It has been put up for sale by Xiaomi in its e-commerce for the Chinese market, YouPin. It’s about the model Haylou LS01, a smart watch that began its crowdfounding period in October last year, and is now available to be purchased through the company’s online store.

The watch stands out for having a design traced to the Apple Watch, despite being a much more affordable model than that of the bitten apple brand –although they are not comparable products–, since its price in China is only 129 yuan, some 18 dollars or 16 euros to change.

This is the Haylou LS01, a watch less than 20 euros with a sleep monitor and Apple Watch design

Despite its huge resemblance to Apple’s smart watch, there are huge differences in building between both clocks. This model is made of plastic and has a soft silicone strap that can be interchanged. In addition, its 1.3-inch rectangular format screen is based on TFT technology and has a resolution of 240 × 240 pixels. The panel is tactile and capable of reproducing colors.

Weighing only 34 grams, We are facing an extremely light watch, only 10 grams more than the Amazfit GTS weighs. As health functions and activity monitoring, the watch integrates optical heart rate reader and intelligent monitoring systems that allow monitor the frequency throughout the day. In this way, the brand ensures that the watch can detect heart problems well in advance. Between the nine sport modes Included are the following:

Walk

To run

Trekking

Cycling

Treadmill

Fitness

Climbing

Spinning

Yoga

Other noteworthy features of the watch are the inclusion of IP68 protection against water and dust, 210 mAh battery with two-week autonomy. In order to associate the watch with our smartphone –either iPhone or Android–, it is necessary to download the Haylou Sport application, whose operation is very similar to that of Xiaomi’s Mi Fit app.

Broadly speaking, this watch is nothing more than a version with different design of the Haylou Solar announced a few weeks ago, which can already be purchased in some stores at a price of 30 euros. The main difference lies in the autonomy, since in the Solar model it was possible to achieve an autonomy of up to one month, double that of this Haylou LS01.

As usually happens with this type of products, it does not seem that Xiaomi or Haylou have any idea of expand clock availability to countries beyond China. However, it is already possible to get it at a slightly higher price than the original through popular import stores such as AliExpress, where it is already on sale in its two available colors: black and white.

