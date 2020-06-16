Since the passage of time we have seen Xiaomi make available to users a wide range of products that move away from the world of smartphones, such as a cap that can keep you from going bald, an electric bicycle or batteries, among others. Now the well-known Chinese company has for sale exclusively an entire Pokémon charging kit, specifically starring Pikachu.

The Asian giant has put on sale through Youpin, its third-party store, a Pokémon charging kit and Pikachu, as collected from Xiaomi4mi. It is a complete charging set of the Anker brand, which is dedicated to the manufacture of chargers, cables and powerbanks; which stands out for being inspired by the popular electric Pokémon. A set that is sold separately, so you can only buy the charger or the cable, for example.

Pikachu, the mascot of Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the Pokémon franchise, now has its complete charging kit from the Chinese brand Anker, which includes some items such as a complete data cable designed for iPhone devices with the use of the lightning to USB Type C cable that offers up to 480Mbps in data transfer, a common charger, a powerbank and a case Pikachu special. All products are yellow in color and feature screenprints with the Pocket Monster Beam and Pokéball.

A complete charging kit inspired by Pikachu, Ash’s companion

The powerbank included in this charging kit is made from an ABS plastic chassis and features a capacity of 5,200 mAh, a USB A and Micro USB at 5V 2A and 5V 1A, respectively. As for the charger, it is a light connection charger with a PD3.0 + QC3.0 charging protocol with 30W of power, and a USB Type-C charging input. In addition, it is fully compatible with all smartphones on the market.

Finally, this pack also includes a wireless Qi charging charger that has Pikachu screen printed on the front and offers a fast charge of up to 10W, although it is usable with all smartphones that accept Qi charge. At the moment this accessory pack is for sale only in China, but it is expected that it can be purchased in the future through Aliexpress. The official price of each product is as follows:

Data cable and iPhone charging: 79 yuan (10 euros to change).

Charger: 128 yuan (16 euros to change).

Powerbank: 99 yuan (13 euros to change).

Wireless charger: 89 yuan (11 euros to change).

