Xiaomi proposes you to cook as a family with Mi Rice Cooker

It is the new intelligent rice cooker from Xiaomi with temperature control.

Cooking arouses passions, but many of us only like the part where you have to eat and fill your ‘crop’. And it is that those of us who, due to laziness or lack of motivation, do not develop our latent culinary talent, we need to be given a little hand to prepare our favorite dishes, and that’s where this Xiaomi Mi Rice Cooker comes in.

Cook as a family

Preparing food can be a fun activity if each member of the family contributes their bit, and this Xiaomi cooker makes it quite easy: it offers intuitive controls, ease of use, safety grips, induction cooking system … And forget about the headaches that the quantities give: that if a quarter and a half of this, a portion of that for each half of this … None of that. My Rice Cooker is already designed to prepare family meals, and in case you want to prepare something individually, you just have to reduce the amount.

It includes a temperature control system that makes it easy to adjust it to ensure that the dishes are neither overused nor burned, but that they do not take too long to be ready.

We encourage you to get to know it in depth on Xiaomi’s own website, where you will find it for sale at a recommended price of € 99.99.