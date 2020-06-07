And it is that for many, or most, this summer is going to be a bit special, now that we are beginning to overcome the crisis that has devastated much of the world. It is precisely for all this that perhaps the time has come to treat ourselves to the good weather that is approaching. In addition, many of you are surely already preparing the holidays, so you have to think about the technological products that we are going to take.

At the same time there is also the possibility that we are considering, in the face of summer, to renew the mobile phone, or to acquire a device that helps us with sport. Thus, as we mentioned earlier, in these same lines we have prepared an interesting selection of products on offer from the popular firm Xiaomi. In addition, you will find all this among the enormous variety of products presented by the e-commerce giant, Amazon.

Therefore, to take the best advantage of the sales that we are talking about, you can do it comfortably from home, so that they can bring you the purchased novelties, to the door. What’s more, it is always preferable to buy online with certain security, for which Amazon offers us all guarantees.

Do not miss these offers on Xiaomi products

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Well then, we are going to give way to what is not really interesting here, which is nothing other than offers as such. Thus, we will start with a powerful mobile terminal of the firm that we have mentioned, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S. This is a Smartphone that has a 6.67-inch FHD + screen and that is based on a Snapdragon 720G processor. It also has 6 gigabytes of RAM and another 128 to store files and applications. You should also know that it has a four-lens camera of up to 48 megapixels.

Amazfit GTS

As we mentioned before, now that we can almost go out normally, many will want to have this Smart watch. We are talking about Amazfit GTS, a Smartwatch that offers us autonomy of up to 14 days and that has 12 different modes to track the exercises we do.

Xiaomi Redmi Airdots

What’s more, for these long walks that surely many of you are going to take this summer, another perfect complement are these headphones totally wireless. We are referring to the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots, a wireless device that connects to the mobile terminal via Bluetooth and also has its own charging box. They would come in black and have noise cancellation technology.

Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Here we do not want to forget about everything related to home care, for which this firm also presents us with some solutions. This is the case of the Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner cordless vacuum cleaner. It’s about a vaccum cleaner broom that offers us an autonomy of up to 30 minutes and that also has five levels of filtration.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

And we are going to finish this selection of products on offer, with another mobile phone of the same brand with which you can save a few euros right now. Specifically we refer to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, a phone that has 6 gigs of RAM and another 64 to cover the storage section. In turn, it has a 6.53-inch screen and has a four-lens camera of up to 64 megapixels.