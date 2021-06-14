Xiaomi product clearance: up to 15% discount using this code on eBay | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Xiaomi days of June are here on eBay Spain with which you can get hundreds of their products and their ecosystem with a 15% discount.

If you are a fan of Xiaomi or simply its cheap prices, you will surely be interested to know that right now you could be saving even more if you buy them on eBay Spain. A number of stores are offering hundreds of products of all kinds from Xiaomi with a 15% discount.

If you want to take advantage of the low prices and in addition to the 15% discount, you just have to get one of the selected products and add the discount code PXIAOMIJUNIO before making the payment.

The offers are exclusive to these stores that sell on eBay. You have all the security of a new and sealed product, in addition to the 2-year European guarantee that they are legally obliged to offer.

You have until next Sunday, June 20 to get these offers and you can only redeem the code once. Therefore, search among the products you need and buy them all at once to have a 15% discount of up to 50 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Do you want a good mobile at a very low price? Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is one of those Xiaomi BBB mobiles that is now presented in this week of offers on eBay at a greatly reduced price with the code PXIAOMIJUNIO.

Now you can have this mobile with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen at 90 Hz, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for only 245 euros and with free shipping from Spain. In Amazon this same version costs 294 euros.

A mobile with a Snapdragon 732G processor optimized for games, with a 64 Mpx camera. and camera for selfies of 20 Mpx. with 4,250mAh battery and fast charge.

Do not forget to see this complete analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

LITTLE M3

POCO entry-level smartphone with very good specifications, especially with regard to battery and screen.

One of POCO’s star mobiles throughout 2021 has been the POCO M3, a very cheap mobile with very good specifications and which is a design change for POCO mobiles.

This version of POCO M3 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage will only cost you 118 euros on eBay using the code PXIAOMIJUNIO.

In comparison, this mobile costs almost 160 euros on Amazon. Therefore, an excellent offer for this mobile in blue. Hurry because it is such a good bargain that it will be over soon.

You have all the information about this POCO M3 in the complete analysis that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

These wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and included charging case. Its battery life is about five hours with each new recharge.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic are totally wireless headphones with a pole design perfect for eliminating annoying cables and being able to listen to music, videos and podcast with good quality and for very little.

They offer you good sound quality and autonomy, because they last up to 5 hours on a single charge, but with the charging box they can reach up to 20 hours of playback. It has external microphones to reduce noise in calls and if you have a Xiaomi mobile it will automatically detect them when you open the box.

The price is a real bargain. If it was already only 15.99 euros on eBay, using the code will cost you 13.59 euros. In contrast, on Amazon they cost almost 23 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

This new Xiaomi scooter renews the standard range of the brand, extending the battery autonomy up to 30km and maintaining the maximum speed at 25 km / h.

It is the fashionable electric scooter all over the world. This scooter Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S It is one of those models that for just over 300 euros is a good price, but on eBay now you can take it for only 276.24 euros and with shipping costs totally free. Of course, remember to use the discount code PXIAOMIJUNIO to get this price.

This specific model of Xiaomi electric scooter has a 250W motor capable of reaching maximum points of 500W for reach up to 25 km / h on streets and highways in Spain. In addition, its battery offers you up to 30 km of autonomy, which will depend on the speed, hills and weight of the person who drives it.

Amazfit Bip U

This smartwatch has a color screen, a good battery life and a heart rate sensor. In addition, it also measures data such as SpO2.

Amazfit is a brand that is included within the Xiaomi ecosystem and that is even the one that produces its smartwatch and activity bracelets. That’s why smartwatch like this Amazfit Bip U they can work perfectly with Xiaomi’s health apps.

This is a smartwatch with a 1.43-inch screen and that has sensors that measure your steps, calorie burn, heart rate and even blood oxygen level. Features 50 customizable dials and sports tracking, including swimming as can be submerged up to 50 meters.

On Amazon you can buy it for 59 euros, but on eBay it will only cost you 35.69 euros with totally free shipping.

