In the last quarter of 2019, Xiaomi officially presented the Mi Note 10, a team that stood out for a much higher battery than usual and a photographic module with five cameras full of megapixels. About six months later, the brand has extended the lineage of that family with the official presentation of the Mi Note 10 Lite, a product that retains the essence of its predecessors, but reaches stores at a more affordable price.

Aesthetically, The Mi Note 10 Lite features a design very similar to that of the Mi Note 10. The main difference is in the back, where the photographic module is now collected in a rectangle relatively similar to that of the Huawei P40 Pro. Ahead, the screen extends towards the edges, with the only exception, at the top, of a drop-shaped notch makes way for the front camera.

On the technical side, the Mi Note 10 Lite is built on components similar to those of the Mi Note 10. The brain is a Snapdragon 730G, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and a storage of 128 GB in the most basic version. The screen, meanwhile, is also the same: a 6.47-inch panel, with OLED technology and Full HD + resolution. Under this panel is also an optical type fingerprint reader.

Specifications

My Note 10 Lite

My Note 10

Processor

Snapdragon 730G

Snapdragon 730G

Storage and RAM

128GB + 6GB

128GB + 6GB

Biometrics

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Fingerprint reader under the screen

screen

6.47 inches, AMOLED, FullHD +

6.47 inches, AMOLED, FullHD +

Main camera

64 megapixels and 0.8 micron pixels

108 megapixels, f / 1.7 and 0.8 micron pixels

Telephoto camera (2x)

Does not incorporate

12 megapixels, f / 2.0 and 1.4 micron pixels

Telephoto camera (5x)

Does not incorporate

5 megapixels, f / 2.0 and 1 micron pixels

Wide angle camera

8 megapixels

20 megapixels, f / 2.2 and 1.12 micron pixels

Macro camera

2 megapixels and 1.75 micron pixels

2 megapixels, f / 2.4 and 1.75 micron pixels

Depth chamber

5 megapixels and 1.12 micron pixels

Does not incorporate

Frontal camera

32 megapixels, f / 2.0 and 0.8 micron pixels

32 megapixels, f / 2.0 and 0.8 micron pixels

Drums

5,260 mAh

5,260 mAh

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, NFC, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS and USB-3.0

Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, NFC, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS and USB-3.0

Load

Wired up to 30W. No wireless charging.

Wired up to 30W. No wireless charging. |

In the photographic section, the differences between the Mi Note 10 Lite and the rest of its family members are quite evident. While the Mi Note 10 has five cameras in the rear region (among which a 108-megapixel main sensor stands out), this new model reduces that number to four, which, in addition, have lower performance. Their specifications are as follows:

Main camera: 64 megapixel resolution and 0.8 micron pixels.

Wide-angle camera: 8 megapixel resolution.

Macro camera: 2 megapixel resolution and 1.12 micron pixels.

Depth chamber: 5 megapixels and 1.75 micron pixels.

The Mi Note 10 Lite says goodbye, therefore, to any kind of telephoto lens, it opts for lower resolution sensors but, yes, it maintains the macro camera and incorporates a depth sensor. The philosophy behind the photographic module, in general, is the same line that can be observed in other low-cost equipment, in which the incorporation of macro sensors over telephoto lenses prevails to lower the production price.

Providing energy to all the mentioned components is a 5,260 mAh battery, a capacity similar to that of the Mi Note 10. On paper, this exceeds the batteries present in the vast majority of competitive smartphones, so it is highly likely that the Mi Note 10 Lite will position itself as one of the mobiles with better autonomy in its segment.

The Mi Note 10 Lite, like the rest of its family, does not have 5G connectivity, which is already beginning to break through in the intermediate segment of the market thanks to processors such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765. This absence, however, does not negatively influence the Mi Note 10 Lite, as the 5G networks of operators are still in a premature phase and the use cases that allow squeezing 5G from a smartphone remain, to this day, pretty rare.

Mi Note 10 Lite Price

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will be commercialized from mid-May in multiple markets, including Spain. The prices will be as follows:

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage: 349 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: 399 euros.

In addition to the Mi Note 10 Lite, Xiaomi has also presented the Redmi Note 9 and the European version Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which will be baptized in the old continent as Redmi Note 9 Pro.

