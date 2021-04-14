Xiaomi presents the ‘Ferrari’ of smart toilets that you will wish to have | Technology

Xiaomi invents the ultimate smart toilet, making going to the bathroom a whole new experience.

One of the most used places in our entire home is the service, and within it the toilet is perhaps a fundamental piece in hygiene. Although you would think that these elements are as easy as pressing the button and little else, that is that you have never tried a smart toilet, and Xiaomi knows a lot about it.

If you consider that using the toilet is one of the most important issues in your life, you are going to love this Xiaomi smart toilet that is right now on the Youpin crowdfunding platform, already funded, and that you could get practically at half the price if you participate in this campaign.

This smart toilet will solve the annoying low water pressure problem experienced by people who live on the upper floors of a block, so you will always have the highest water pressure regardless of whether your building’s water pump is not working. all well.

However, this Xiaomi DIIIB smart toilet It has a built-in dual motor power pressurized flush system, and has very low water pressure requirements compared to other smart toilets on the market.

It features a dual control drain valve with pressurization technology and an internal buoyancy structure causing the drain valve to instantly open for a high displacement, second speed flush. Once we click on the water flush button, it will restart automatically.

Depending on the basic or advanced model, it has different specifications. The basic or standard version It features dual motor pressurization, instant heat, digital display, remote control operation, and pressurization course wash function. The advanced version, about 300 yuan more expensive, it comes with all of the above but an antifreeze filter function is included.

Obviously it has other more basic functions related to these smart toilets such as seat heating, water temperature regulation, hot air drying, activated carbon deodorization, soft night light, and an LCD screen that shows as many characteristics as the current water temperature.

Five days after the end of the campaign, it is already fully funded, which means that you will end up receiving it at your home if you participate right now at a base price of 2,299 yuan, about $ 350 at the exchange rate.