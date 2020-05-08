The launch of the Xiaomi Mi Stick TV is imminent. The manufacturer announced
the date they will offer us official information. According to Xiaomi India, the Mi
Stick TV will launch on May 8 in that country.
It was last April when
The first rumors emerged: Xiaomi is working on the Mi Stick TV, a
device to offer smart features to older televisions. Yes,
would be a direct competitor to the Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick, whose domain
of the market has prevailed for several years. Now, however, it seems that
the Asian manufacturer’s proposal is about to see the light. A recent
The company’s publication anticipates that its launch is imminent.
According to Xiaomi India, the Mi Stick
TV will launch on May 8 in that country
It turns out that Xiaomi India has
started sharing some advancements of the aforementioned product. Do not mention
explicitly that this is the Mi Stick TV, but messages like “Convert
any TV on a Smart TV ”makes this very clear to us. Furthermore, they point out that
It will be available from May 8. It is important to clarify, however, that the
date is only confirmed for India, for now.
Despite the above, surely
the Xiaomi Mi Stick TV will not take long to reach other territories,
including Spain and Mexico. In fact, Sudhanshu, a Twitter user who
constantly filters reliable data on Xiaomi products, claims that the
device will also arrive in Europe this month. On Friday
We will leave doubts.
Although the characteristics of
My Stick TV are not official yet, rumors talk about a design
similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Inside we could find a
AMlogic S905Y2 processor and 2 GB of RAM. As regards the
software, we would see Android TV —9 or 10— as the operating system. It would be compatible
with the most popular services on the market: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and
Disney +, among others. Connectivity? Bluetooth and dual band WiFi, like already
It is common in this type of proposal.
Xiaomi Mi Stick TV in front of a new Chromecast?
Precisely today it emerged
information about the new generation of Chromecast. As echoed in
Protocol, the revamped version would be sold under the Nest brand, owned by
Google. Among its main novelties I would highlight the integration of Android TV
to dispense with streaming content via smartphones or
tablets. It would even include a remote control. Could play 4K HDR video
and would have support for Stadia, the streaming video game service of
Google.
Source: Hipertextual.com
