The launch of the Xiaomi Mi Stick TV is imminent. The manufacturer announced

the date they will offer us official information. According to Xiaomi India, the Mi

Stick TV will launch on May 8 in that country.

It was last April when

The first rumors emerged: Xiaomi is working on the Mi Stick TV, a

device to offer smart features to older televisions. Yes,

would be a direct competitor to the Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick, whose domain

of the market has prevailed for several years. Now, however, it seems that

the Asian manufacturer’s proposal is about to see the light. A recent

The company’s publication anticipates that its launch is imminent.

According to Xiaomi India, the Mi Stick

TV will launch on May 8 in that country

It turns out that Xiaomi India has

started sharing some advancements of the aforementioned product. Do not mention

explicitly that this is the Mi Stick TV, but messages like “Convert

any TV on a Smart TV ”makes this very clear to us. Furthermore, they point out that

It will be available from May 8. It is important to clarify, however, that the

date is only confirmed for India, for now.

Despite the above, surely

the Xiaomi Mi Stick TV will not take long to reach other territories,

including Spain and Mexico. In fact, Sudhanshu, a Twitter user who

constantly filters reliable data on Xiaomi products, claims that the

device will also arrive in Europe this month. On Friday

We will leave doubts.

Although the characteristics of

My Stick TV are not official yet, rumors talk about a design

similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Inside we could find a

AMlogic S905Y2 processor and 2 GB of RAM. As regards the

software, we would see Android TV —9 or 10— as the operating system. It would be compatible

with the most popular services on the market: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and

Disney +, among others. Connectivity? Bluetooth and dual band WiFi, like already

It is common in this type of proposal.

Xiaomi Mi Stick TV in front of a new Chromecast?

Precisely today it emerged

information about the new generation of Chromecast. As echoed in

Protocol, the revamped version would be sold under the Nest brand, owned by

Google. Among its main novelties I would highlight the integration of Android TV

to dispense with streaming content via smartphones or

tablets. It would even include a remote control. Could play 4K HDR video

and would have support for Stadia, the streaming video game service of

Google.

