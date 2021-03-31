Xiaomi prepares its first electric car

Xiaomi has announced that they will invest up to $ 10 billion over the next decade to enter the electric vehicle business. It is the confirmation of what until now was an open secret. Like Apple, rumors about the development of a car that bears the stamp of the Asian giant of low-cost smartphones were incessant. But unlike the company that Tim Cook runs, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that it wants to enter this sector.

Little or nothing is known about Xiaomi’s electric car, beyond that it will be a reality. The company has explained in a statement that they will enter compete against Tesla and the rest of the brands in the electric vehicle sector, with an initial investment of 10,000 million yuan, about 1,300 million euros that will be expanded to the 10,000 million dollars previously mentioned.

Lei Jun, current CEO of Xiaomi, He will fill the role of CEO of Xiaomi’s electric car business. Without specifying yet if it will be a differentiated division or part of Xiaomi Corporation.

As described by the Chinese media iFeng, the launch of the electric car is a project that Lei Jun has in mind since at least 2013, when the founder and CEO of Xiaomi visited Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, on two occasions.

Apple would already be working on its own electric car

According to a news published last December by Reuters, Apple will start production of an electric car in 2024 that will integrate a lithium ferrophosphate battery which would give the vehicle greater autonomy.

For several years it has transpired that Apple will enter the electric car market, in which they are already various manufacturers of combustion cars, as well as companies that were born with this type of vehicle, such as Tesla, and also startups.

However, the so-called Project Titan It has had several setbacks since 2014 that caused Apple to resize the project to design autonomous driving software to integrate it into cars from other manufacturers.

Nevertheless, the sources consulted by Reuters indicate that in 2018 the project was taken over by Doug Field, an Apple veteran and former Tesla employee. Since then, Apple has progressed to the point where making a self-driving electric vehicle is a viable project.

Among the most outstanding advances is the design of a battery that would “drastically” reduce the cost of manufacture and it would increase the autonomy of the vehicle. Sources speak of a single cell lithium ferrophosphate battery. This type of material presents fewer risks of overheating, making it a safer option over lithium-ion batteries.

Xiaomi will also partner with manufacturers

For the manufacture of its electric car, Xiaomi will partner with the manufacturer Great wall, as reported by Reuters. The estimated date for the arrival of the first electric vehicle from Xiaomi is 2023. The company explains that it will release more details in the coming days.

