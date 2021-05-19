Xiaomi patents a modular camera system for smartphones

Smartphone cameras continue to advance at an ever-increasing rate, with the standardization of larger sensors, unfortunately, many times linked at a price that is also higher. And it is that although it is one of the favorite components of many users, there is still a good part that finds the current sensors more than enough.

That is why, despite having previously seen other similar proposals, it never ceases to surprise us that is now Xiaomi the one that is investigating the way of the modular telephones, customizable terminals with which the company could offer a much more diverse range of prices and options, with telephones adapted to the personal needs of each user.







As detailed in the patent document, Xiaomi would be thinking of a system in which only specific parts of a phone can be eliminated, instead of a fully modular connector, keeping the basic components of the phone intact such as the battery, display, processor, or memory and storage settings.

It can be a bit difficult to visualize what Xiaomi means but, fortunately, from LetsGoDigital they share us some renders on what this modular camera phone might look like, with some of the configurations presented in other phones of the brand and some of the options expressly mentioned in the patent, with configurations that will vary not only in power but also in aesthetics, with modules of square or column layout, and even the presence of an additional screen for selfies. Although the patent also shows the possibility of changing the lower part of the phone, varying the phone inputs, and perhaps even the sound and speakers section.

Of course, once again emphasize that this type of patents focus on the possible development paths of companies, so that no matter how attractive they are sometimes, are not always related to the mandatory arrival of these as real products. Even so, it remains to be seen whether, despite the fact that the first ideas have not managed to accumulate the expected popularity, finally Xiaomi dares to compete in this new market for modular smartphones.