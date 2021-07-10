Xiaomi patents a folding phone reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Technology

Xiaomi patents a folding phone with a horizontal camera module and secondary screen.

There is no doubt that folding phones are the future, waiting for them to have more affordable production costs so that they can be marketed at prices within the reach of most pockets. While that time comes, the most prominent mobile phone manufacturers are already thinking about the future, even if it is with patents.

Xiaomi You already know what it’s like to offer a foldable phone to the market, but it seems to have been inspired by the Galaxy Z Flip to offer its own version of a device that would host a surprise in the form of a horizontal module on the back. which would have two camera sensors and probably a secondary screen.

Xiaomi has applied for a patent in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), as reported by 91mobiles. The patent shows a phone that folds in the middle similar to the Galaxy Z Flip.

The difference lies in the horizontal module located at the back where you can see two large camera sensors, and also a small square cutout next to this module which could act as a secondary screen to show different notifications or the time.

If we look closely, we see that this device has the volume control and the power button in the right area, while the speaker grille, the Type-C USB port and the SIM tray are located at the bottom. Then in the front it seems to have a cutout to house the camera sensors and LED flash.

Since it is a design patent, it is unknown if this project will definitely be brought to the market, but since we are heading towards a technological change that points out that in the end we will all have folding phones in our hands, these types of patents charge much more sense.