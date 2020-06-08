The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 – also known as Mi Smart Band 5 – will be officially presented on June 11. However, the brand of Asian origin has published some official images on your Weibo profile. In them you can see in detail the appearance of your new physical monitoring bracelet even before its presentation.

The design of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, as can be seen in the image, is similar to the Mi Band 4 –Or Mi Smart Band 4– presented in 2019. The body will be pill-shaped, the bracelets will be available in various colors (orange, yellow, black and green) and the classic capacitive button will also be present – located on the lower edge.

In the image published by Xiaomi you can see three new workouts: yoga, skipping rope and rowing machines. You can also see an icon that seems to reference the control menstrual cycle, a capacity that other products like the Apple Watch also offer.

All the details of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, next Thursday

The poster published by Xiaomi on Weibo.

Beyond the aforementioned, Xiaomi has not revealed more details about this new physical monitoring bracelet. However, the most recent rumors point towards the inclusion of an NFC chip in the international version and the integration of the Alexa assistant. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 – or Mi Smart Band 5 – is also expected to incorporate a slightly larger screen than the one present in the previous generation.

To the alleged new benefits we should also add those already present in the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 –Or My Smart Band 4–. These include a heart rate sensor, the ability to monitor sleep, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and water resistance up to 5 ATM.

In terms of price, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 – or Mi Smart Band 5 – is expected to hit stores with a label relatively similar to that of the previous model (whose official price is 35 euros in Spain).

