At the moment, the Mi Band 4 with NFC is only available in Russia.

With the new Mi Band 5 just introduced, Xiaomi has decided to extend the survival of the previous model of its series of affordable smart bracelets. Although we knew it was coming, it has not been until today when Xiaomi has announced the arrival in Europe of the NFC version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, which until now was only available in China.

This is confirmed by the company on its official blog, where they explain that, thanks to a collaboration with Mastercard, It has been possible launch mobile payment compatible edition of Mi Band 4 on European territory, starting with Russia.

Mi Band 4 with NFC comes to Europe, starting with Russia

According to the brand itself, the Mi Band 4 with NFC maintains all the characteristics of the normal model It went on sale globally in the middle of last year, including the color OLED screen or the resistance to water up to 50 meters deep. The only difference, therefore, lies in the inclusion of the NFC chip, which enables a payment system based on MaterCard technology.

This implies that, initially, only Mastercard card holders can take advantage of this function. Furthermore, not all banks available in Russia will be available, and only a limited number of banks will support this payment system. However, Xiaomi plans to expand availability over the months.

The configuration of the payment system in the Mi Band 4 will be carried out in the same way as in the variant sold in China: through the Mi Fit app. They point out that the same user may have up to six different cards associated, and to make a payment with the bracelet, it will be necessary to go to the « Cards » menu, and from there select the card with which you want to carry out the transaction, before approaching the bracelet to the payment terminal.

Of course, payments made with the Mi Band 4 are completely safe. The Mastercard system bases its operation on a 16-digit token system, and the information is stored on a protected NFC chip. In case of losing the bracelet, options are offered that allow you to ** block payments * and restrict access to card information remotely.

The Mi Band 4 with NFC it is more expensive than the normal edition. The price increase assumes 30% with respect to the price of the original edition, that the change would be equivalent to 10 euros more, thus reaching 45 euros in according to its price in Spain. At the moment, yes, this version of the Mi Band 4 will be exclusively for the Russian market, and it is unknown if the Beijing company intends to expand its availability to the rest of European regions, or if, on the contrary, it will wait for the arrival of the global Mi Band 5, which in theory should come with an NFC chip enabled in all markets.

