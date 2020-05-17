Xiaomi has been growing by leaps and bounds for a few years, and in fact, since it officially arrived in Spain, the Chinese company has not stopped moving forward, to become the company that sells the most smartphones in our country, with a year-on-year growth of 46% compared to last year. Impressive numbers.

Well, last year 2019, the Chinese company finally entered the list compiled by Forbes magazine of the 2,000 most valuable companies in the world, And now, in the middle of 2020, Forbes has published this list of updated companies, and Xiaomi has not only stayed on it, but has also risen positions compared to last year.

Xiaomi improves its brand from last year in the Forbes magazine ranking

Every year, Forbes produces a list in which it classifies the most valuable companies in the world, and in the 2020 edition of this classification, Xiaomi has managed to climb positions, going from 426 last year to 384. That is, the firm has climbed 42 positions compared to 2019, a notable improvement, of course, and more if we consider that it is the second consecutive year of the company appearing on that list.

Xiaomi has been named on Forbes’ Global 2000 List for the 2nd year running. This year we ranked 384! A huge thanks to all of our Mi Fans and partners around the world. Let’s move on together with “5G + AI + IoT and next generation super internet” in 2020! #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/C0ItQgTKtc – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 13, 2020

In the data that Forbes has published from Xiaomi, the company’s market capital appears, which right now indicate that it is 31 and a half billion dollars, its sales, which are $ 29 billion, or the number of employees it has, which is 18,170. Beyond this, there are also some data such as the year of the company’s founding:

Market capital: 31,500,000,000

Industry: Technology and Hardware

Foundation year: 2010

Country: China

Executive Director: Lei Jun

Employees: 18,170

Sales value: 29,800,000,000

Headquarters: Beijing

Xiaomi is a young company, and it has been working hard to make a name for itself both in its native country and outside it, and the truth is that it has achieved it, not only through its smartphones, which is perhaps the product we know best, but also through its many products –Both technological and non-technological– among which we can find headphones such as the Xiaomi AirDots ,, or objects such as its ice maker.

Xiaomi continues to maintain its diversification strategy, which so far has not gone badly, and With each passing year, he seems to do better. Now, we will have to wait another year to see if for next year, after the decline in the smartphone market that we are experiencing due to the coronavirus, the company maintains its position, exceeds it, or even if it ends up in a lower position in this classification from Forbes magazine.

