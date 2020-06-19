In recent months, multiple information has emerged about a Xiaomi Mi TV Stick that would allow you to enjoy Android TV on any television. The manufacturer, in fact, got to officially show it during an event in Berlin, but many more details about it were not revealed.

However, everything seems to indicate that the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick continues preparing its landing in the western market. This week, the product has been certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission, hinting that its launch in some markets – beyond China – could be very close.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick would compete with Amazon’s Chromecast and Fire TV

Image of the alleged remote control of the upcoming Google Chromecast. Source: XDA Developers

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick ** would position itself as a solid alternative to Amazon’s Fire TV and Google’s Chromecast. This, according to a list of features published in the Gearbest online store, would bring with it a remote control with a built-in microphone, it would run the Android TV operating system and, in addition, it would be able to play content in 4K HDR whenever it is connected to a compatible television .

The main unknown of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is the price, which will also be key in your adventure in the western market. As a context, these are the prices of the main related products:

The Mi Box S, with the Android TV system and compatible with 4K video streaming, is currently marketed in the brand’s online store for 69.99 euros.

For its part, Google sells the basic Chromecast for 39 euros and claims 79 euros for the Ultra version, capable of playing 4K content.

Finally, Amazon’s Fire TV has a RRP in the manufacturer’s store of 39.99 euros in its standard version and 59.99 in its 4K version.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick would also have to compete in price and functionality with the rumored Chromecast with Andorid TV that Google is preparing. According to XDA-Developers, this one has the internal name of “Sabrina” and, according to 9to5Google, it will bring with it a remote control with a microphone, a button dedicated to Google Assistant and an infrared port to control other devices.