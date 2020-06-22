Xiaomi’s first Android TV stick, uncovered.

We have known for a long time that the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is real, and that it will arrive soon to rival both the Google Chromecast and the new Android TV dongle that Google plans to launch in the coming months.

And, in case there were still doubts about this new device, a new filtration He has revealed to us each and every one of his features, price and even images and videos that show the device in great detail.

All the details of Xiaomi’s new Mi TV Stick

Both AliExpress and GearBest have published the information on this new Xiaomi device ahead of time, which will arrive with the aim of stealing the spotlight from Google’s Chromcasts and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. As we knew, the My TV Stick It will arrive in two configurations, and the main difference between them will be the support for Full HD or 4K resolution, as well as the inclusion of 1 or 2 GB of RAM depending on the model.

Both variants will contain 8 GB of RAM, and its software will be based on Android TV 9.0. In this sense, the integration of the Google Assistant has been confirmed, which can be invoked from the dedicated button on the remote control, where two buttons from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will also be present.

The My TV Stick will feature Chromecast built-in, access to Google Play Store, built-in microphone on the remote, control of Mi Home devices and support for DTS and Dolby audio. We also have Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Apparently the Mi TV Stick would go on sale around the end of next July in Europe. The Power Planet online store suggests that the price of the Full HD model will be 39.95 euros, which would be about $ 49 in the United States according to information from other online businesses.

As for the 4K version, it is unknown for now how much it would cost, although on GearBest it is published to 133 dollars, a figure that is too high considering the price of models like the Fire TV Stick 4K. Therefore, this price is likely varies considerably once the company announces the device.

Someone has already unboxed the Mi TV Stick way ahead of its official launch 😀 # MiTVStick

via- https://t.co/2lq0VC8hVQ pic.twitter.com/naZ5PiacOc – Sudhanshu (@ Sudhanshu1414) June 21, 2020

For the moment, Xiaomi has not confirmed the filing date of your Mi TV Stick, but given the endless data that has been leaked to date, everything seems to point to that we will not have to wait much longer until I can finally meet him in great detail. In fact, there are those who affirm that your presentation should have already been heldBut the COVID-19 crisis cut short the brand’s plans, which was forced to delay its arrival. Be that as it may, until the day of its presentation arrives, it is already possible to take a look at the product through one of the first unboxings, available in the video on these lines.

