Xiaomi Mi TV P1, they are already available in Spain

Expanding its family, Xiaomi today announced the arrival in Spain of its Xiaomi Mi TV P1 televisions, its latest range of accessibility-oriented smart TVs and an entertainment experience within the smart home, with four models up to 55 inches, and 60 Hz LED panels up to 4K resolutions.

Specifications Xiaomi Mi TV P1

My TV P1 32 ″

My TV P1 43 ″

My TV P1 50 ″

My TV P1 55 ″

Operating system

Android TV 9 with Google Assistant Android TV 10 with Google Assistant Android TV 10 with Google Assistant Android TV 10 with Google Assistant

Panel

32-inch LED in 16: 9 format and 60 Hz refresh rate 43-inch LED in 16: 9 format and 60 Hz refresh rate 50-inch LED in 16: 9 format and 60 Hz refresh rate LED of 55 inches in 16: 9 format and 60 Hz refresh rate

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768 pixels) UHD 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and MEMC UHD 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and MEMC UHD 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and MEMC

Contrast

10,000: 1 10,000: 1 10,000: 1 10,000: 1

Brightness

1,000 nits 1,000 nits 1,000 nits 1,000 nits

SoC

1.5GHz Quad-core 64-bit MediaTek MT9611, Mali G52 MP2 GPU with dual graphics cores, 1.5GB RAM and 18GB ROM MediaTek MT9611 Quad-core 64-bit 1.5GHz, Mali G52 GPU MP2 with dual graphics cores, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM MediaTek MT9611 quad-core 64-bit 1.5GHz, Mali G52 MP2 GPU with dual graphics cores, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM MediaTek MT9611 quad-core 64-bit 1.5GHz, Mali G52 MP2 GPU with dual graphics cores, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM

Colour

NTSC 100% (10 bits) NTSC 100% (10 bits) NTSC 100% (10 bits) NTSC 100% (10 bits)

Connectivity

x2 HDMI, x1 HDMI ARC, x2 USB 2.0, Ethernet LAN (100 Mbps), Wi-Fi 5 (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 x2 HDMI 2.0, 1x HDMI eARC 2.1, x2 USB 2.0, Ethernet LAN (100 Mbps) , Wi-Fi 5 (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 x2 HDMI 2.0, 1x HDMI eARC 2.1, x2 USB 2.0, Ethernet LAN (100 Mbps), Wi-Fi 5 (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 x2 HDMI 2.0 , 1x HDMI eARC 2.1, x2 USB 2.0, Ethernet LAN (100 Mbps), Wi-Fi 5 (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0

Audio

Two 5W stereo speakers, two tweeters or two woofers with Dolvi Audio and DTS-

HD Two 10W stereo speakers, two tweeters or two woofers with Dolvi Audio and DTS-

HD Two 10W stereo speakers, two tweeters or two woofers with Dolvi Audio and DTS-

HD Two 10W stereo speakers, two tweeters or two woofers with Dolvi Audio and DTS-

HD

Price

From 289 euros From 449 euros From 599 euros From 649 euros







At the design level, the entire Mi TV P1 series has a frameless display that maximizes viewing spacewhile offering elegant and stylish lines that blend easily into any home environment, integrating in all models a 60 Hz LED panel with an ultra-wide 178 ° field of view that provides a clear image regardless of the angle of view. display.

All models include the content ecosystem of the Android TV operating system, with popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube pre-installed, as well as full Google Assistant integration. Although we can also easily project content and games from your smartphones or tablets with Chromecast and Miracast.

In fact, the 43, 50 and 55-inch version versions even come with a microphone built into the panel so that users can give voice commands to the TV and any other smart device that is connected hands-free.

On the other hand, while the 32-inch model will be limited to HD + resolution, the three largest models will have image quality and resolution 4K UHD with support for Dolby Vision and MEMC technologies. Additionally, the larger 55- and 50-inch televisions further improve quality with HDR10 + technology, which enables televisions to generate high dynamic range and make the image even more vivid and lifelike.

Availability and price

The Mi TV P1 series is now available in our country under its four versions of size between 32 and 55 inches, with prices that will go from 289 euros to 649 euros, depending on their size, sharing these figures both in the digital and physical Mi Stores, Amazon, PcComponentes, and the rest of the distributors.

Although Xiaomi is currently offering a promotion and special launch price available until June 20, with reduced prices that will remain at 229 euros, 399 euros, 499 euros and 549 euros, respectively.