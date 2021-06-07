Xiaomi Mi TV P1 lands in Spain, the new series of smart TVs arrives with a discount of up to 100 euros | Technology

Xiaomi presents in Spain its new series of smart televisions between 32 and 55 inches, which will be on sale by launch in the coming weeks.

The company has launched its latest range of smart televisions in the Spanish market, the Mi TV P1. Up to four different sizes of television that claim to be the entertainment center of the whole home, for them they come with the Android TV system.

Users will be able to choose between 32, 43, 50 and 55 inches of the same design that has thin edges to give more prominence to the screen. Xiaomi boasts a 60Hz LED panel and a 178 degree field of view, and be able to see the clear image from any angle in the room.

These televisions, which at Computer Hoy we are already testing to offer a complete analysis shortly, integrate image quality HDR 10+ with 4K resolution for images with a wide variety of colors and tones that give the image more realism. They also offer Dolby Vision compatibility.

My TV P1 32 ” My TV P1 43 ” My TV P1 50 ” My TV P1 55 ” Dimensions 733 x 180 x 490mm 962.2 x 205.2 x 624.6mm 1117.2 x 276.8 x 710.6mm1243 , 9 x 782.2 x 285.3mm Display 1366 x 768, HD3840 x 2160, 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, MEMC 3840 x 2160, 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, MEMC 3840 x 2160, 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision , MEMC Audio2 x 5W Tweeter x 2 + Woofers x 2 Dolby Audio and DTS-HD2 x 10W Tweeter x 2 + Woofers x 2 Dolby Audio and DTS-HD2 x 10W Tweeter x 2 + Woofers x 2 Dolby Audio and DTS-HD2 x 10W Tweeter x 2 + Woofers x 2 Dolby Audio and DTS-HD Operating System Android 9 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Memory 1.5GB + 8GB 2GB + 16GB 2GB + 16GB 2GB + 16GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi 5.0 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi HDMI ARC ports x 1; HDMI x 2 USB 2.0 x 2HDMI eARC 2.1 x 1; HDMI 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 Mic mute switch HDMI eARC 2.1 x 1; HDMI 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 Mic mute switch HDMI eARC 2.1 x 1; HDMI 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 Mic mute switch

This quality can be seen in all streaming content that is already compatible with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision on the different streaming platforms. Popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube come pre-installed on Android TV, where video games and other apps can also be downloaded.

These models are intended to be the center of entertainment, with them you can connect content from mobile phones or tablets with Chromecast or Miracast. They also include an integrated microphone to give orders from the sofa to Google Assistant in hands-free mode. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa in case it is the assistant you use at home.

This new series of televisions goes on sale from today in the main distributors in Spain. On the occasion of the launch each model gets a discount until June 20. The Mi Tv P1 55 ”, 50 ”, 43 ” and 32 “are available € 549, € 499, € 399 and € 229, respectively.

With this they can be purchased on the Xiaomi website, Amazon, FNAC, MediaMarkt and PcComponentes. After this offer, its official price will grow to € 649, € 599, € 449 and € 289, to make it easier to see the discount on each size of these first days on sale.