Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition, opinions after first contact. Video and photos.

This TV is gorgeous. When you have it in front of you, it is much more attractive than in the photographs, but it is not just a pretty face. At least not for Xiaomi. The Chinese company unveiled it in the middle of the summer of last year to celebrate its first decade of existence, and its managers have never hidden that for them this television is a palpable demonstration of its technological capacity.

And this is a premium TV in its entirety. It is because of its OLED panel and its finish, but, above all, because of its spectacular design. And also for its price, which is much higher than that of the other 55-inch televisions of this brand (it costs 49,999 yuan, which is equivalent if we make the direct conversion approximately to 6500 euros).

Although Xiaomi is not going to officially put it on sale in Europe, whoever wants to get one can get it without too much difficulty on the internet. Of course, it will not be cheap because at its high price you will have to add shipping and import taxes. If you want to find out if it is worth it or not, and, above all, what makes it special, you just have to read a little more.

Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition: technical specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition

characteristics

panel

55-inch, 10-bit, 16: 9 aspect ratio 4K UHD transparent OLED

resolution

3840 x 2160 dots

hdr

Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG

native contrast

150,000: 1

refresh rate

120 Hz

response time

1 ms

dci-p3 color space coverage

93%

Image processor

MediaTek 9650

sound

Dolby Atmos and DTS

4 Speakers / Total Output Power: 40 Watts

user interface

Android TV + MIUI for televisions

connectivity

1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x antenna, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x optical audio output and 1 x AV input

wireless connectivity

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

RAM

3 GB

secondary storage

32 GB

viewing angles

178º / 178º

dimensions

1227.50 x 750 x 5.7 mm (without stand)

weight

24.96 kg (with stand)

price

49,999 yuan (6500 euros approximately)

It is spectacularly beautiful and is very well finished

Our first live contact with this television took place in the offices that the Spanish subsidiary of Xiaomi has in Madrid. We cannot offer you an in-depth analysis because we have not been able to test it either during the time necessary to prepare it or in the ideal space, but we trust that this article will help you to form a precise idea about what do you propose to us really this tv.

Although we have not been able to confirm it, we are reasonably sure that the OLED panel of this television has an approximate transparency index of 38%

As you can see in the following image, its OLED panel is not completely transparent, although it is possible to see through it without any difficulty. LG presented in mid-2019 an OLED panel with a 38% transparency index, so although we have not been able to confirm it, we are reasonably sure that the matrix of this Xiaomi TV has a very similar transparency.

As you can see in the following photograph, the frames that protect the margins of the panel are thin and are machined from aluminum. I think Xiaomi was right choosing this finish for the frame because fits beautifully with the semi-transparency of the panel.

The lower frame is noticeably more voluminous, but it does not detract from the careful aesthetics of this television. And, in addition, it makes sense that this frame is wider because it offers the necessary rigidity so that the panel is anchored in a a sturdy shape to the central base. We will delve into it a little later.

The following detail photograph clearly reflects that we are unequivocally before an OLED television. If not, the panel it couldn’t be that fine because it would have to work hand in hand with an LED backlight system.

This reduced thickness and the transparency of the panel are largely responsible for the the imposing aesthetic presence that has this TV. Of course, its slenderness has a price: to handle it safely it is advisable to grasp it by the base because if we exert pressure on the panel we could damage it.

The central base is solid and bulky enough to guarantee the stability of the panel even if we accidentally hit it a little. Its top cover is finished in a very well machined aluminum sheet. However, this base is not only responsible for ensuring the stability of the panel; inside electronics reside of the television, and, in addition, it also incorporates the speakers and the amplification transistors in class D.

In the following detail photo we can see how Xiaomi has solved the connectivity of this TV. These connectors reside on the back of the base, and, curiously, like other Chinese televisions, it only proposes us three HDMI jacks, and not four, which is typical for a 55-inch or larger television.

Of course, one of them, the one labeled ‘HDMI 3’, is capable of carrying 2160p signals with a cadence of 120 Hz, so it implements the HDMI 2.1 standard, although we have not been able to confirm if your support is complete, and therefore also enables VRR and ALLM technologies.

The quality of its panel is high, but its transparency entails weak points

To put this television to the test, we do not hesitate to take our already essential Xbox Series X to the Xiaomi offices. And, along with it, some of our films in 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc for reference, and also some games for the Microsoft console.

The following photos are intentionally a bit dark because our purpose is that they reflect as accurately as possible the quality of the panel, although this means that the room appears somewhat dark.

This TV reproduces color convincingly and is well calibrated at the factory

This TV reproduces color in a very convincing way (according to Xiaomi offers us 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space), and has a saturation level similar to that proposed by LG OLED televisions. In addition, the calibration that the factory proposes to us is very careful, although if I had had more time to test it, I would have tried to get more out of it (it will be again).

Interestingly, Xiaomi’s motion processing has a good level. It doesn’t match the performance of high-end TVs from Sony and Panasonic, which in my opinion are the best resolution of shake, but it’s not bad at all.

And when it comes to response time and viewing angles, it’s a true-to-life OLED TV. Your response from 1 ms it helps you keep motion blur under control in all circumstances, and color perception does not degrade even when looking at the panel from a very heeled angle.

Its overall image quality seems remarkable to me, which shows that the image processing that Xiaomi engineers have fine-tuned is very solvent. However, in my opinion this TV has two weak points that make it inadvisable for moviegoers who seek the greatest capacity for immersion in audiovisual content, and also for those who are not willing to give up an outstanding image.

There are two drawbacks that we should not overlook: it is very sensitive to reflections and we can see faintly through it during playback.

You can see both defects in most of the photographs that illustrate this article, and they are largely caused by the transparency of the panel. The first one is that is very sensitive to reflections, which are present even when ambient light is scarce.

And the second is that the panel lets see dimly through it even when you are restoring images. This effect in my opinion distracts and reduces the subjective level of detail, so the immersion in the content we are playing is negatively affected. It is the price to pay for having such an attractive panel.

He feels comfortable with the games and it does not sound but that nothing bad

My feelings during the minutes that I was able to use this television with games were satisfactory. I can’t give you a precise latency figure, but I’m pretty sure it’s somewhat slower than some of its competitors’ televisions (the best in this area flirt with latency that hovers around 15ms, or, even less). Even so, its latency is low enough so as not to represent a problem.

OLED TVs have in their favor with games their very low response time, which moves in all of them in the orbit of 1 ms, so the motion blur it is priceless. The game that you can see in the following photo is ‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’, a little wonder that is worth trying if you have an Xbox One, or, better yet, an Xbox Series X or S.

When it comes to sound this tv meets. Its audio quality is not exciting because the bass does not have a remarkable punch and its dynamic capacity is limited, but it manages to reach a significant sound pressure level without distortion getting out of hand. Another point in its favor is that the sound scene generated by its four speakers is wide. Even so, I would accompany it with a good soundbar, or, better still, with a dedicated multichannel audio equipment.

It is beautiful, yes, but it is not a television for all audiences

If we stick to its design this TV is irresistible. As I mentioned in the first lines of the article, when you have it in front of you you realize that it is much more beautiful than in the photos. And this is a very clear point in its favor. Furthermore, as we have seen, it is impeccably finished, and its overall image quality is high. Even its sound is reasonably convincing, although it is a good idea to improve it with a soundbar or dedicated multi-channel equipment.

This television is an interesting option for those who place great importance on design and sophistication

Its clearest weaknesses are the two that I mentioned a few paragraphs above: reflections and their semi-transparency when we reproduce content. If we put on a scale what it gives us and what it takes from us I think the most reasonable conclusion we can reach is that this TV is an interesting option for those who place great importance on design and sophistication, but I would not recommend it to those who, above all, prioritize image quality and immersion in the contents.

Of course, what we cannot deny Xiaomi is the merit of risking as it has done with this television in a market that traditionally suffers from excessive conservatism.