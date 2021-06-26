Xiaomi Mi TV 6: first TV to include 48 Mpx dual camera and with spectacular 100W speakers | Technology

Xiaomi’s new line of smart TVs is much more than just a television.

The television market has advanced by leaps and bounds during the last decade, devices that are also quite affordable in price compared to how they were a few years ago, and already offering technologies that are bringing them closer and closer to computers including cameras, connection to the Internet and thousands of applications, among other things.

This coming June 28, Xiaomi is expected to announce the new My TV 6, your new premium smart TV that will come with a very particular feature, specifically with a 48MP dual camera setup. Although it is not the first television to include it, it does differ from the rest by offering an independent module under a dual system of dual 48 Mpx sensors in each camera.

Well, the last information that we know thanks to gizmochina, is that its new line of televisions Mi TV 6 will come with a powerful 100W speaker. This is the first time that Xiaomi mounts such a powerful speaker on its television, something that even brings it closer to a stereo, being able to enjoy our movies, series or music videos with great sound power. With this, the user would no longer need to purchase an external sound bar separately.

Today’s smart TVs have small, low-power speakers, but now things are changing. Xiaomi has found the key to include more powerful speakers no need to expand the device size.

The new line of Mi TV 6 televisions is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6 compatible connection, HDMI 2.1 interface and AMD FreeSync Premium certification. It would also have a 4.2.2 sound system, and obviously a 4K QLED panel compatible with Dolby Vision IQ to always offer us the best images.

The device will be launched initially in Chinese territory this summer, to later reach the West as has happened recently with other smart televisions of the brand.