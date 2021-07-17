Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock, analysis and opinion | Technology

A few months ago, Xiaomi held a ‘mega event’ in which they presented many, many devices. Some came to the West and many others (especially those at home) have remained as an exclusive for China, but one of those that has arrived is the My Smart Clock.

Xiaomi speaks of him as an ‘alarm clock’, but in the end it is a device with Google Home and a more advanced LCD screen than the one found in similar devices such as the Echo Dot -analysis- or the Lenovo Smart Clock.

After spending a few weeks with him in our day to day, We tell you our opinion of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock in this analysis.

My Smart Clock LCD Panel | 800 x 480 pixel resolutionScreen dimensions3.97 “Touch control | Google AssistantConnectivityBluetooth 5.0 | Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / nSpeakers40mm or 1.5” speaker Processor1GB RAM and 4GB storagePrivacyMicrophone disable buttonMicrophones2PowerMicroUSBndroid 2.0Compatibility 4.4 or higher | iOS 9.0 or higher Price About 35 euros on AliExpress

Sections of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock analysis:

Following Xiaomi’s beauty canons

Let’s start with the first thing we see, which is the design, although we really have a very basic device here. Of course, that it is basic does not mean that it is badly thought, quite the opposite.

And it is that, the Mi Smart Clock is a device that has 100% of Xiaomi DNA, which means that you will be able to place it anywhere without clashing.

I really like that retro style that it has despite the fact that we are facing a watch with an LCD screen, which is a clear advantage over smart watches with a liquid crystal screen. It reminds me of the egg chairs, the Egg Pod, and the truth is that I love every millimeter of the speaker.

It is true that the frames are somewhat wide, but with those rounded edges of both the frames themselves and the screen, the truth is that it is something that does not bother you on a day-to-day basis.

The rest is finished in textured plastic in which the joints of the different parts can be seen, making the product seem somewhat less premium. Oh well, we are facing a device that costs 40 euros in which the budget is taken by the screen.

At the top we have all the buttons (deactivate mic, raise / lower volume) as well as two slots for microphones.

On the perimeter of the base we have outlets for the sound and, in addition, a good size rubber that allows the watch not to slip on the surface where we leave it.

Finally, on the back we have the Xiaomi ‘Mi’ logo and the power supply. What if, it is a microUSB which should not be in this device as I wish it was USB-C for that reason of the unification of ports, but that in the end we will not touch in the day to day.

In the box we have a transformer with its microUSB cable ‘stuck’, but in my case it has been with a generic USB cable connected to a USB output of a power strip and it works perfectly. You can use that, but also any adapter of an old mobile without problems.

As I say, both by design and by its dimensions of approximately 12.5 cm wide, 8 high and 6.8 deep, fits anywhere in the house. And most importantly in the end, the screen, can also be adapted to different styles.

Panel is outdated, but most useful

The main point of a smart speaker or assistant is obviously the assistant. You can have an exemplary design and offer a sound like almost no other, that if you have Siri, like the HomePod, you will be of little use.

And, of course, the protagonist here is Assistant, but the screen is giving a new dimension to attendees. It is something that we have been seeing with the Amazon Echo Show and with the Nest with a screen, since we will always be able to have the information ‘sung’, but thanks to the screen there are more details and better control.

Here we have an LCD panel with a resolution that may seem poor due to its 800 x 480 pixels, but we don’t really need more either on this type of device or, of course, on its 3.97 “.

The content looks good and, although we will be able to see photos and videos, the problem here is not so much the resolution as the contrast and the viewing angles.

In this sense, the Mi Smart Clock leaves something to be desired, but considering that it is not a device that the company promotes to watch Netflix or YouTube, as is the case with other smart speakers with a screen, it does not seem serious to me.

Here the panel is what it is for: to show the time, the weather, a photo carousel from Google Photos if we want it, the image of a security camera, the calendar and little else.

In addition to being able to speak to the assistant, something that we are not going to analyze because at this point Assistant does not need an introduction, we will be able to navigate and perform actions through the screen.

The panel is tactile and the control is like that of a smart watch. From left to right, we have several main screens (sleep, time, alarms, music if we have something on and the time).

If we pull the upper frame, a quick menu is displayed to set alarms, put the routine that we have established, music on Deezer, Spotify or YouTube Music and activate the night light for as long as we want, as well as activate the lights and plugs in the room where the clock is set.

If we pull the lower frame we have the quick adjustment of volume, brightness (it has automatic brightness, by the way), the ‘do not disturb’ mode and the device settings. If we hold a long press on the clock we can configure the dials and change both the design, the functionality and the color.

And, as I say, we will be able to use the device to cast Chromecast content, for example a YouTube video, but the screen is too small to enjoy such content.

Its sensitivity has seemed very good to me, but in some actions the response is somewhat slow, especially when the assistant comes into play. The Mi Smart Clock spends a second or two wondering what it has to show or say and that may have been fixed with a somewhat more powerful processor.

That is, the navigation is good, but when there is a minimally heavy task, we notice a delay. Nothing to spoil the experience, on the other hand, but it’s there.

On the other hand, we have a 40mm or 1.5 “speaker.

It is not the strong point of the device since it does not offer the best sound as it has somewhat unbalanced frequencies, but I think it has a fairly high volume for the size and for the use that we are going to give it, which is not to play music, complies.

The Google Assistant that has managed to unseat my Nest Mini

I have several smart speakers at home, some of them with a screen and, as I mentioned in the analysis of the Echo Show 10, I place them at home depending on the utility that, I think, they will have in each room.

In the main room I have both the Nest Hub, which I am testing for analysis, and a personal Nest Mini which is the one I used to use as a speaker. However, I don’t really listen to a lot of music in the room, so I don’t care about the sound power a bit, and that’s where this Mi Smart Clock has fitted in perfectly.

On my nightstand it fulfills its function from waking up to a gradually increasing light, as well as putting on soothing sounds when night falls or reading my diary when I ask her in the morning.

It is very useful there, but it would also be useful on any conventional desk, in a kitchen, in a hall cabinet ‘connected’ to an external camcorder or wherever we want as long as we are not looking for great power or audio quality. And, obviously, it is still a new member of the Google Assistant ecosystem in a connected home, so we will be able to control our IoT devices.

This smart speaker with display uses Google Assistant and allows you to set alarms, receive reminders or play music, in addition to other functions of the Google virtual assistant.

As a watch, as an assistant and As a complement to a home connected with Google Assistant, it is a highly recommended option.