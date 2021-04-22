Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 now available for sale in Spain

Presented at the end of last month within the multiple events held by the company, the new Xiaomi smart bracelet finally lands in our country, the Mi Smart Band 6, which, maintaining the same soul of this well-known line of wearables, presents us with an important generational leap.

With a design very similar to its predecessors, the main change comes with the incorporation of a new 1.56-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 152 x 486 dots, a density of 326 pixels per inch and a brightness of up to 450 nits. A quite remarkable increase compared to its predecessor, which nevertheless manages not to affect the size of the bracelet itself, with more optimized edges that offer a larger viewing area in a practically identical size.

As has been the case for years with both quantifying bracelets and smart watches, Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 focuses on sports activities, doubling its fitness mode options to include a total of 30 training modes, in addition to a function of automatic detection for 6 fitness activities, ensuring a more accurate record throughout the day.

In addition, thanks to its certification with water resistance up to 5 ATM, the Mi Smart Band 6 becomes a powerful ally for swimming or diving sessions.

However, we will also find various improvements in the health field, with improvements to the heart rate detection function as well as the sleep quality record, two important metrics when we talk about the early identification of possible diseases, and which have now become one of the basic ones of this type of devices. Although we can also add other monitoring functions such as the level of stress, respiration, monitoring of the menstrual cycle, or the measurement of SpO2 (blood oxygen level).

Finally, the Mi Smart Band 6 will offer the already systematic 14 days of battery life under normal use, and up to 19 days under power saving mode.

Availability and price

Available from today, Xiaomi is currently offering in pre-sale a limited number of units of the Mi Smart Band 6, which under the same final launch price of 44.99 euros, will include a 5 euro gift coupon redeemable for the brand’s products through its official web store, the Mi Store and Amazon establishments.

The same way, starting next Monday, April 26 We can acquire the bracelet in a normal way, also adding other distributors such as El Corte Inglés, The Phone House, or Carrefour, among others.