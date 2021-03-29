Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: features, price and news

Xiaomi has presented this Monday the new Mi Smart Band 6, also known as Mi Band 6. This is the sixth generation of one of the most popular exercise monitoring wristbands in the world. And, without a doubt, it is also one of the most successful products of the Chinese brand.

The main novelty of this new version we found it on the screen, which is now much larger and also adapts to the contour of the bracelet. Specifically, it measures 1.56 inches, has AMOLED technology, is tactile and its pixel density is 326.

The other relevant change is found in the number of workouts you are able to monitor. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 –or Mi Band 6– is capable of registering up to 30 different types of exercise, including HIIT, Zumba or street dancing. It is also capable of starting the recording of six physical activities automatically – without the user having to enter the application and start training. The latter is something that other wearables like the Apple Watch also offer.

As far as sensors are concerned, the Mi Band 6 –or Mi Smart Band 6– launches an SpO2 sensor that allows monitoring the level of oxygen in the blood. It is an element that many smart watches have been integrating in recent months – including the Apple Watch Series 6 -. The Mi Band 6, in addition, can monitor the heart rate, sleep (including naps and the quality of breathing while we sleep), the stress level and the menstrual cycle.

As far as autonomy is concerned, the Mi Smart Band 6 promises up to 14 days of use on a single charge. To recharge it, like the previous generation, simply use the magnetic charger included in the box. And, as it resists immersions of up to 5 ATM, you can take it in aquatic training sessions or in the shower.

What is the price of the Mi Smart Band 6 / Mi Band 6?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 or Mi Smart Band 6 will be sold in six different colors. The brand has not revealed when it will begin to be sold in the West, but it has confirmed that its starting price is 44.99 euros. A figure that, observing the trajectory of previous models, will fall rapidly after a few weeks.

The arrival of this new version will also bring down the price of the Mi Band 5 / Mi Smart Band 5, which becomes a solid option for all those who want a physical monitoring bracelet for as little money as possible.

