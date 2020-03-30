Xiaomi has just launched its new Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in Spain, and they have done so following the steps that began to mark with the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 that they launched a few months ago, betting on this particular 108 megapixel camera and autonomy.

However, this Xiaomi Mi Note 10 could have a Lite version, which It would come with very competent hardware according to the rumors, and that it might not take too long to hit the market, which would be great news, of course, since it would be one of the strong mid-range terminals of the company.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, this would be one of the next Xiaomi phones

Rumors are starting to emerge about a supposed Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, and the truth is that it aims to come pretty strong, Since the filter Sudhanshu A. has confirmed on Twitter that one of the Xiaomi terminals that has just obtained FCC certification, would be this Lite version of the terminal of the Chinese company that we analyzed not too long ago.

According to my source, it’s indeed the Mi Note 10 Lite with SD730. And there will be 2 versions of it. # MiNote10Litehttps: //t.co/O7KVIrXuGe

– Sudhanshu A. (@ Sudhanshu1414) March 29, 2020

This device, which is called Xiaomi M2002F4LG, would have quite competent hardware, starting with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, which would share with the Mi Note 10, and which ensures that the performance of the terminal is satisfactory, without reaching the high range, but with more than enough results for practically any type of user, both in games and in day-to-day applications .

The screen of the same would be 6.47 inches, and we imagine that Xiaomi would opt for Full HD + resolution, which is exactly the diagonal and resolution of the Mi Note 10, another curious fact, since it seems that these two terminals would only differ from each other in a couple of aspects, so we can intuit that the price could perhaps be similar as well. Although these are only assumptions.

The section in which these devices would differ most strongly would be in the photographic, since the Mi Note 10 Lite would not integrate the 108 megapixel sensor, Rather, it would bet on a somewhat more modest resolution, 64 megapixels for its main sensor, while the resolution of the other four sensors would be 8, 5 and 2 megapixels, confirming a quad rear camera that Xiaomi would include in the terminal to give it something versatility when taking photos. One less than in the other terminal.

UPDATE: Only four cameras

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MPhttps: //t.co/ioi6J4q1HG

– Sudhanshu A. (@ Sudhanshu1414) March 30, 2020

Finally, we would have a 5,260 mAh battery, the same as in the Mi Note 10. From what this user has filtered, we would be facing a terminal the same as the Mi Note 10, but with some variation in the photographic section that would lower the costs of the terminal and make the company could reduce a little the price of this device, something that we can confirm in its presentation.

