Programming xiaomi launches continues its way, and the leaks reveal little by little the details of the new models that will be added to the Xiaomi mobile catalog throughout this 2020.

Although it has been a few months since the arrival of the series My Note 10, the Beijing firm believes that there is still room for one more model in this series. One that will come very soon, and at a much lower price than the original models launched by Xiaomi a few months ago: it is none other than Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

The Mi Note 10 Lite will be presented tomorrow with the Redmi Note 9

This next Thursday, April 30, Xiaomi will hold an online event in which the brand will announce the new Redmi Note 9. But it won’t come alone.

As indicated on the 91Mobiles portal by the renowned leaker Ishan Agarwal, the Mi Note 10 Lite will also be presented at this event.

From its name, it is not difficult to deduce that the Mi Note 10 Lite will be a cropped version of the Mi Note 10 series models. However, thanks to the filtered images you can see how its design will not be very different to that of the superior editions; The glass construction, the quad rear camera and the large screen with a drop-shaped “notch”, which houses the front camera, are maintained.

The device features they are also no longer a secret. We know that the Mi Note 10 Lite will equip the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen at Full HD resolution –2340 × 1080 pixels– and a battery of 5,260 mAh capacity. Android 10 It will be the version that will give life to the terminal, and we will have a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5-mm headphone minijack.

In addition to the above, its photographic system will be led by a 64 megapixel sensor, which are accompanied by a 8 megapixel “ultra wide angle” camera, a 5 megapixel macro sensor, and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The selfie sensor has a resolution of 32 megapixels.

Other details regarding its technical data sheet that have already been disclosed are the inclusion of support for fast charging up to 30Wand some dimensions of 74.2 millimeters wide, 157.8 millimeters high and 9.67 millimeters thick with 2018 grams of weight, so it will not be exactly a light terminal.

Thanks to the information shared by an online store of Russian origin, which would have revealed part of the characteristics of this new terminal, we also know what would be the price of the terminal. Apparently the configuration equipped with GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will cost 306 euros to change, a figure considerably lower than the 549 euros that the “normal” Xiaomi Mi Note 10 costs.

