Mobile offers

Little F2 Pro: The Poco F2 Pro is the spiritual successor of the POCOPHONE F1 and, really, what would come to be a Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (since it is a renowned Redmi K30 Pro). It’s a beast with the Snapdragon 865, 5G connectivity, 4,700mAh battery with fast charge and a spectacular design with no notch or hole in the screen to provide a great multimedia experience. You can find it for just 452.70 euros, a juicy discount compared to the original price.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is one of the best mid-range phones on the market. It has the Snapdragon 730G, 6.47-inch curved screen and as a star feature, a 108 megapixel camera. You can buy it for just 418.99 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite: And to end the Xiaomi recommendations we are going to talk about the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. It is a terminal that can be purchased for only 278.10 euros if we apply the discount code PJUNIO10 on Ebay. A spectacular price for one of the best mid-range on the market, with a quad 64-megapixel camera and a battery of more than 5,000mAh.

Realme 6: The Realme 6 can be bought for just 188 euros, a great price for a mid-range with 90 Hz display and a fast charge of 30W. It is necessary to apply the code PJUNIO10.

Samsung Galaxy A30S. The Samsung Galaxy A30S is a mid-range terminal with the company’s own processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. The camera setup is quite versatile, with a 25-megapixel main sensor, 8-wide angle and 5-megapixel depth sensor. We can find it for 189 euros in PcComponentes.

Samsung Galaxy A30s – 6.4 “Super AMOLED Smartphone (4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, 16 MP ultra-angular, Dual SIM, Spanish version) white

Alcatel 1. If you are looking for an Android mobile incredibly cheap, you can bet on the Alcatel 1. It is on sale at PcComponentes for only € 49.01. It is a basic mobile for calls and social networks, but it works with Android GO and can do everything, although with its limitations.

Samsung Galaxy A20e. For only 149 euros we can get hold of it at PcComponentes. It is an entry-level mobile with a 5.8-inch panel, dual camera system, and 3,000mAh battery with fast charge.

iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 is one of the best phones today, with the best Apple processor, a dual camera system at the height of the best on the market and a fairly durable battery. We can buy it for just 679 euros in Tuimeilibre.

Accessories offers

Xiaomi TWS Airdots: Xiaomi AirDots are found for only 18 18.89 euros on Ebay if we apply the code PJUNIO10. Is about a great value alternative, with a good sound quality for those who do not want to spend a lot of money.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4. For only 25.19 euros we can buy one of the best sports bands of the moment. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has various sports modes, water and dust resistance, notification management, etc.

Apple AirPods Pro. If you want some of the best headphones on the market, the AirPods Pro have dropped to 221 euros on Amazon, with the company’s official guarantee. This is a great price considering that they cost almost 300 euros just a few weeks ago.

More offers?

