After searching the Internet for discounts on cell phones and accessories, after browsing the different online stores for the best prices, we have put together for you a good collection of bargains so you can renew your equipment at the lowest possible cost. Content prices and devices with a great quality / price ratio, we recommend them.

The selection of phones comes warm: the Poco F2 Pro is at a price of scandal. Also other mobiles, such as the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or the more complete version of the Realme 6. If you were looking for one of these models, now is a good time to buy them.

Android phones on sale

Little F2 Pro. It just came out and it is already super discounted, it is very worth getting it: you have it on eBay for 449.10 euros if you apply the coupon ‘PJUNIO10’. The Poco F2 Pro is a phone call with Snapdragon 865, 6/128 GB, quad rear camera and 4,700 mAh battery, among other technical details.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. One of the latest brand phones that you can buy on eBay at a discounted price: 242.10 euros with the coupon ‘PJUNIO10’. It is a smartphone with a 6.67-inch screen, integrates a Snapdragon 720G, offers 5,020 battery and, as an extra promotion, you get a free headset when you book the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.

‌Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. You have the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite on eBay for 278.10 euros applying the coupon ‘PJUNIO10’. The phone has 6/64 GB, Snapdragon 730G, Quad rear camera and 6.47-inch AMOLED screen among other specifications.

Huawei P40 Lite. Good price for this flash offer on Amazon: 259 euros with the Huawei Band 4e as a gift. You already know that the Huawei P40 Lite does not include Google applications and services, but in return you get a 6.4-inch FHD + screen, a Kirin 810, 6/128 GB and a 4,200 mAh battery, among other features.

HUAWEI P40 Lite – Smartphone with Screen of 6.4 “FullView (Kirin 810, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of ROM, 48MP, Quad Camera, Quick Charge of 40W, 4200mAh Battery) Black + Band 4e, Gray

Samsung Galaxy M21. It has not been out of the oven for a long time and it can already be purchased on sale: you have it on Amazon for 199 euros in its three colors, black, green and blue. The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, triple rear camera and a gigantic 6,000 mAh battery, among other features.

Realme 6. Of the mid-range mobiles with the best quality / price ratio: the Realme 6 is very worthwhile. Especially if you get it at 242.10 euros with the coupon ‘PJUNIO10’ on eBay: it is the most complete version, the 8/128 GB. 6.5-inch screen, MediaTek Helio G90T processor, quad rear camera, 4,300 mAh battery with 30W fast charge …

Motorola Moto G8. A good accessible phone that can be yours on Amazon with a flash offer at only 169.90 euros. The Motorola Moto G8 has a somewhat fair HD + screen, but instead integrates a Snapdragon 665, 4/64 GB, triple rear camera and 4,000 mAh battery.

Reduced accessories

Huawei Watch GT Fashion. This excellent smartwatch maintains a fairly adjusted price on Amazon: 99 euros in flash offer. The Huawei Watch GT is a watch with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED screen, it measures the blood pulse, offers wrist notifications and offers a range of about two weeks.

Huawei Watch GT Fashion – Watch (TruSleep, GPS, Heart Rate Monitoring), Brown

Amazon Echo speakers. Some Amazon smart speakers are on sale: You can get the Echo Dot for € 39.99, the Amazon Echo for € 89.99, the Echo Show 5 for € 49.99, and the Echo Show 8 for € 79.99.

Android apps and games on sale

Mine Icon Pack Pro € 0.59 free

Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes € 1.99 free

Multi-screen voice calculator Pro € 6.99 free

Luci 💤 – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide € 0.69 free

Peppa Pig: The Happy Chicken 3.49 euros free

Search Premium Words 2.99 euros free

Plancon: Space Conflict 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

Dungeon Warfare 2 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

Dungeon warfare 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

Majesty: The Northern Expansion 3.19 euros 1.29 euros

King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG 10.49 euros 4.89 euros

The Tiny Bang Story Premium 3.19 euros 1.29 euros

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 1.19 euros

Luci 💤 – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide € 0.69 free

Beholder 2 7.99 euros 4.49 euros

Gunslugs 3 5.99 euros 2.99 euros

Quell Memento + 3.89 euros 1.29 euros

More offers?

If you get Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros a year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

If after all this our Friday section falls short, you can be up-to-date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine profiles. You can also take a look at the bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues at Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they post on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of publishers.

Share

Hunting bargains: Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Motorola Moto G8 super discounted and other offers