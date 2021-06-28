Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, everything we know about the long-awaited return of the Mi MIX

Since October 2018, when Xiaomi presented the Mi MIX 3 in society, the truth is that we have been looking forward to a new generation of the Haidian giant’s most innovative family, which was content to show us a revolutionary, ultimately disastrous Mi MIX Alpha and introduce us a few months ago, also embedded in this Mi MIX family, its first folding, the Mi MIX Fold, which has not yet reached stores.

In any case, no one has forgotten a Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 that seems to show its paw on the horizon, at least according to GizmoChina, which anticipates the supposed characteristics of an expected fourth generation with a more traditional design although an entirely premium approach that accommodates new technologies as surely a camera under the screen and ultra-fast charging of up to 120W with cable and 80W in wireless.

After a couple of leaks related to Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship smartphone, a new report from China confirmed that the device will come equipped with BM58 batteries rated at 5,000 mAh.

Furthermore, the report adds that the smartphone will come with support for 120W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging support. This is the highest fast charging support on any of the flagship smartphones.

The report is in line with the previous report on the device that passed the 3C certification. It revealed that the phone will include 2,430 mAh dual-cell batteries. The phone is expected to be the next generation Mi MIX series device.

This upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will come with high-end specs and not only that, it is also slated to come equipped with the latest generation of under-screen camera technology to deliver a full-screen experience.

Last month, Digital Chat Station exposed that Xiaomi is ready to launch two new high-end smartphones with the model numbers K8 and J18S respectively. The former is said to be for the Mi MIX 4, while the latter is expected to be a foldable MIX phone.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 might lose 2K screen resolution support, but it is said to come with a specially customized high-resolution screen that will offer better results compared to normal Full-HD + screen resolution.

It is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Pro chipset and run the latest MIUI 13 custom UI on top of the Android OS. MIUI 13 will come with various new features and improvements compared to MIUI 12.5 and we should know more about it in the coming weeks.

