Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 15 is one of the best alternatives to Apple’s MacBook Pro and only costs 1,009 euros | Technology

The new Mi Laptop Pro 15 is a 15-inch laptop with the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors and OLED screen to squeeze it into your work.

Xiaomi has not sold laptops in Spain for a long time, but the company continues to launch well-equipped equipment with good prices in China and in some countries. The best thing is that their laptops are designed so that anyone anywhere in the world can use them, which is why they use standard English keyboards.

One of their latest models announced a couple of months ago is Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 15, a laptop of 15 inch OLED and with the latest in 11th generation Intel Core processors. It is not sold in Spain, but you can already get one at Banggood for only 1,009 euros and that for now is emerging as the only way to get one.

Xiaomi’s professional laptop with OLED screen, Core i5.11300H processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD perfect for professionals.

This laptop features a 15.6-inch high-resolution screen, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In addition, the processor integrates the Intel Xe GPU that although it is not as powerful as a dedicated one, it gives good results.

The design of the Mi Laptop Pro 15 is, like many laptops of this type, almost a copy of Apple’s MacBook Pro. It is made of aluminum and only has 3 USB-C ports, one of them Thunderbolt 4.

The only downside that you can get from this laptop is that the keyboard layout is in US English, although when the Windows language is set to Spanish you can use it as a normal one. Remember that when imported from China it comes with Windows 10 in Chinese, a problem that can be solved by reinstalling Windows from scratch.

15.6 “OLED screen with 3456 x 2160 pixel resolution, 600 nits 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5-11300H quad-core processor 16 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM memory 512GB NVMe SSD 66 Wh battery and fast charging 100 W US English backlit keyboard WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5 DTS speakers 3 USB-c ports (one of them Thunderbolt 4) Windows 10 (Chinese version)

OLED screen on a 15-inch laptop

One of the most important features of this Mi Laptop Pro 15 is its OLED screen with 3.5K resolution and its 600 nits of brightness.

Being an OLED panel the colors will be more vivid and the blacks deeper, which becomes a delight when watching HDR videos or when playing games. In addition, the resolution is immense which makes reading text much more pleasant. Finally, the brightness level is very high, more than you could expect from a laptop.

My Laptop Pro 15 is a laptop that for now can only be obtained from import and at Banggood. This store already sells it for 1,009 euros. To this you will have to add less than 14 euros of shipping costs.

Hopefully Xiaomi will rethink selling more laptops in Spain because this 15-inch device is powerful, has a very interesting screen when using OLED panel and has a good minimalist aluminum design.

