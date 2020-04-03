Xiaomi has left us one of the most popular wearables of recent times, the Mi Band 4, but the rhythm does not stop. The Chinese firm has just presented new creations, among which we find the long-awaited Redmi Band, a smart bracelet that promises up to 2 weeks of autonomy for less than 15 euros.

It was not the only presentation of the day, the Asian giant has also shown us the Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4 and 4 Pro, smart watches designed for the little ones. They arrive with attractive and colorful design, AMOLED displays and up to 2 cameras.

Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4 and 4 Pro, all the information

Data sheet

Specifications Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4 Pro

Screen 1.78-inch AMOLED, with Gorilla Glass 3 1.78-inch AMOLED, with Gorilla Glass 3

Pixel Density 326 pixels per inch 326 pixels per inch

Processor TBCQualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500

RAM1 GB1 GB

Operating system Compatible with Android and iOS Compatible with Android and iOS

Storage 8 GB 8 GB

Cameras 5 megapixel rear | 5 megapixel front 8 megapixel rear | 5 megapixel front

Battery920 mAh and up to 8 days of use920 mAh and up to 5 days of use

Connectivity 4G VoLTE (eSIM), Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS + BEIDOU, NFC4G VoLTE (eSIM), Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS + BEIDOU, NFC

Starting price 117 euros to change 169 euros to change

Xiaomi watches arrive with 1.78 inch AMOLED touch screens and a density of 326 pixels per inch. Your glass will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, more than necessary considering that it is a product for children.

Inside, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. We don’t have data on the standard model processor, but its older brother incorporates the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500. Its batteries are identical, with a capacity of 920 mAh. However, while the Mi Watch Kids 4 promises up to 8 days of autonomy, the superior version would stay in 5 days.

Yes, the Mi Watch Kids 4 also have cameras, both front and rear. In the simplest version we find two 5 megapixel sensors, while the “Pro” model raises the bar with an 8 megapixel rear camera.

Xiaomi has attached great importance to connectivity, so that children who have one of their watches can always be in contact with their parents. In addition to GPS, they have 4G VoLTE and support for eSIM in the main Chinese operatorssuch as China Telecom and China Unicom. They are compatible with Android from version 4.2, also with the Apple operating system from iOS 8.

Price and availability

Xiaomi smart watches have been presented in China, for now we don’t know if they will arrive internationally. They will be available in blue and pink, with a starting price of 899 yuan, about $ 126, about 117 euros, for the Mi Kids Watch 4. The higher version will go on sale for 1299 yuan, $ 183, about 169 euros. Both will be available in the Asian country from next April 9.

