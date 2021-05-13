Xiaomi Mi FlipBuds Pro, their most premium headphones that compete against Apple’s AirPods Pro are now official | Technology

With active noise cancellation and Qualcomm’s flagship chip, Xiaomi presents the most powerful wireless headphones in its catalog to challenge the most premium models on the market.

Competition in the headphone market is becoming increasingly decisive. Brands struggle to offer the cheapest models, but with interesting qualities with which to snatch part of the sales from those brands that have marked the pulse of the industry in recent years. The last to try are the Xiaomi Mi FlipBuds Pro.

The company has just introduced them, a big step forward, as they are the first to include active noise cancellation supported by the Qualcomm QCC5151 chip, Qualcomm’s flagship audio chip today. That is why we can define them as Xiaomi’s high-end headphones.

In black and with the characteristic design that simulates the style of Apple’s AirPods Pro, a classic that almost all other brands have already joined. Of course, these new Xiaomi headphones cost half that of the apple.

Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones are all the rage, and this is all you have to consider before buying a True Wireless headphones.

These high-end TWS come with a case to store them to increase their autonomy up to 2 hours with only five minutes of charge, according to the brand’s calculations. Xiaomi assures that they can reach the 28 hours of total playback, but it must be taken into account that the noise cancellation system reduces this autonomy.

The case has USB-C port to charge it, although it also integrates wireless charging and get rid of the cumbersome cables. This is another quite premium quality that is not seen in other more basic models of the brand.

Regarding the quality of the sound they offer, el ANC can attenuate ambient noise to 40 dB, the brand uses the noise of a library as an example. This system uses three microphones: the first listens to the speaker’s voice during a call, the second listens to external noise to isolate it, and the third ensures that the user’s voice is not accidentally muted. All supported by the QCC5151 Bluetooth chip in charge of filtering those noises.

The Mi FlipBuds Pro offer fast synchronization, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and Bluetooth 5.2, in addition to low latency, but this last quality is only compatible with a series of mobiles: Mi Mix Fold, Mi 11 series, Mi 10 series, Redmi K40 series, Redmi K30 series, Redmi Note 9 Pro.

At the moment, they are only available in the Asian market with a price of 799 yuan, about 103 euros price. Apple’s AirPods Pro currently cost 199 euros on Amazon. There is no official date for the FlipsBuds Pro to make the leap to the international market.