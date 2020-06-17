Huawei continues to expand in the rest of the technology markets outside of its smartphones, with the arrival of its new Mi Display 165 Hz gaming monitor, a superior version of its latest presented model that includes a 27-inch IPS panel with resolutions up to 1440p and, as its name suggests, frequency rates of 165 Hz. All this compiled under the already recurring and exceptional values ​​of quality-price ratio of the brand.

Specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Display 165 Hz

Panel: 27-inch IPS

Resolution: QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) Display HDR 400

Refresh rate: Up to 165 Hz.

Response time: 4 ms (1 ms GtG)

Brightness: Up to 400 nits

Contrast: 1,000: 1

Colour: DCI-P3 95%

Vision angle: 178/178 degrees

Connectivity: 3x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort

Others: Compatible with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync

Sharing design with its predecessor, we meet again with very small edges. What added to its orientation for gamers, it is a great point in favor when mounting multi-monitor configurations, allowing a much less marked transition. However, the good color spectrum of this monitor also makes it an option to consider for content creators and photo and video editors.

And is that its only point against could be its slightly high response time, located in more affordable ranges but still “high” for the most demanding players. Although without a doubt these, together with the significant improvement in graphic quality that incorporating an IPS panel, it will allow us to enjoy a really good gaming experience without problems.

So, as we anticipated, the price will be the great icing on this monitor, and that is that Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Mi Display 165 Hz through a rapid campaign of crownfunding. Something that has allowed its launch today in China to be under the figure of just 2,199 yuan, approximately 275 euros to change, a real bargain considering the general specifications of the monitor.

Still without a confirmed date, this monitor is expected to be available soon for the rest of the countries, with a slightly higher final price expected for our country, but still within the range of 300 euros.