In the Xiaomi catalog we can find wireless headphones for all tastes. We have examples like Redmi AirDots, small earbuds that come with a very simple design. There are also the My True Wireless Earphones 2, which have an aesthetic similar to that of AirPods and features such as noise cancellation.

It may interest you: MIUI 12 is official: all the news and compatible mobiles

As we have learned thanks to Weibo, Xiaomi has just presented in China new wireless headphones quite different from the previous examples. The Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Earphone Line Free They come with a tight price, aptX technology and a design like that of sports headphones.

AptX technology and up to 9 hours of autonomy

Xiaomi in-ear headphones come with a moldable strap that allows you to adjust them around the neck, thus preventing them from moving while doing sports. In addition, they promise to be quite comfortable, their total weight is only 25 grams.

You can connect them to your smartphone easily thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0, but the Chinese firm has wanted to go one step further. Qualcomm aptX technology will allow a better connection, avoiding interference and adapting the sound to offer the best experience.

From the company they ensure that they reach 9 hours of autonomy on a single charge, 200 hours in standby. These Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Earphone Line Free also incorporate a USB-C port with which you can easily load them. It won’t take more than 10 minute charge to win up 2 hours of music.

They arrive with IPX5 certification, you will not have to worry about sweat or rain. Neither by its strap, it is prepared to adjust to the shape of your neck and, thanks to the memory effect, stay in the same position.

If you want to know more: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, analysis: the search for the Android throne had an affordable price?

The new Xiaomi headphones have already been put on sale in China for 199 yuan, about $ 28, about 26 euros to change. There is no information about its arrival internationally, for now we will have to content ourselves with third-party stores.

Follow Andro4all