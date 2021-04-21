Xiaomi Mi Band and alternatives

The Xiaomi smart bracelet, the Mi BandIt is the most popular model on the market, and there are no shortage of reasons for it.

Xiaomi’s product has an unbeatable quality-price ratio, however, there are users who are not convinced by the brand’s software or the bracelet style, so they feel the need to look for a different model. But which?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Keep in mind that currently the best Xiaomi model that we can find in stores in the Xiaomi Mi Band 6. This new version has a slightly larger screen with rounded top and bottom edges, allowing the screen dimensions to be stretched over almost the entire front of the device.

It has included a host of new features, including blood oxygen monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring, magnetic connector charging, and many more, so it remains a highly regarded device.

But if you want alternatives beyond the Xiaomi seal, here are some proposals:

Huawei Band 4. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This Huawei bracelet offers a 0.95-inch AMOLED screen from which you can see your sports results thanks to sensors such as a pedometer, sleep monitor and the heart rate sensor. It is waterproof and incorporates a hidden USB connector so you can charge it in any computer and power charger without using any extra special cables.

Amazfit Band 5. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Taking into account that the manufacturer Amazfit is in charge of manufacturing the Mi Band for Xiaomi, you can imagine that this Amazfit Band 5 is a very similar copy of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. Actually, it is an intermediate step between the Mi Band 5 and the new Mi Band 6, so it could be interesting if you are looking for a bracelet with a blood oxygen saturation monitor.

Read more

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Samsung also has a smart bracelet in its catalog, and it is a very interesting model capable of detecting the physical activity you are doing. Like almost all models, it will track the steps we take, record sleep patterns, monitor heart rate …

Binden Smartban S5

One of the cheapest options that you can find in Amazon Mexico is this Binden Smartband S5, a fairly simple but functional model, since it has a heart rate sensor and the ability to offer notifications and incoming calls (just to see who is calling you, not to answer). Made of flexible silicone, its straps are attached to the body to offer IP68 certification.

Amazfit Bip U

If what you are looking for is something more similar to a watch but without spending too much money, the Amazfit Bip U Pro could be just what you were looking for.

It mounts a 1.43-inch screen, a blood oxygen monitor and, in addition, it has an integrated Alexa, so you can give voice commands directly from your wrist.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Rammed into robbers to prevent an assault and still fought them