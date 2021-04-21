Xiaomi Mi Band 6 arrives in Spain: price and release date | Technology

The wait is about to end: Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of the Mi Band 6 in Spain and you can buy it in the next few days.

Xiaomi’s Mi Band is the best-selling and most popular activity bracelet around the world, which is why users were waiting with great anticipation for the arrival of the new generation. After months of rumors and leaks, the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 occurred at the end of March, but at the moment we did not know when the global version would go on sale.

Now, the Asian giant has announced the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in Spain. The pre-sale phase will begin 00:00 hours on Thursday, April 22 (that is, you can reserve it from tonight) on the official Xiaomi website. Orders will leave the warehouse as of Monday, April 26, which is the day it officially goes on the market.

The price of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in Spain was already confirmed and will not suffer any variation. The Xiaomi bracelet will cost 44.99 euros within our borders, 10 euros more expensive than the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 when it arrived in our country.

Everything you need to know about Xiaomi Mi Band 6, the activity bracelet that will conquer the world again, cheap and with many functions.

However, despite this increase of 10 euros compared to the previous generation, everything indicates that the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 (this is its official name) will once again take the world by storm.

Among its novelties stands out a larger AMOLED screen (1.56 inches versus 1.1 inches for the Mi Band 5), with a more rounded and attractive design. All of this allows you to take better advantage of the front and offer a 50% larger viewing area. In addition, thanks to the rounded edges, it is more comfortable to wear.

SpO2 monitoring that allows you to know the oxygen saturation in the blood is one of the star features of the new Xiaomi bracelet. Monitoring takes place throughout the day, and even at night, allowing you to analyze the quality of your breathing while you sleep.

Sports performance has also improved compared to its predecessor. Phandle 11 to 30 training modesincluding basketball, boxing, Zumba, Pilates, ice skating or high intensity interval training (HIIT).

When buying the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 you can only choose the black strap, but if you want to combine it better in your day-to-day life, you can separately buy belts in five other colors: blue, orange, yellow, olive green and ivory.