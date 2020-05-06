For some weeks now, rumors and leaks with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 as the protagonist they have not stopped appearing. Several weeks ago we learned that the new edition of the Xiaomi smart bracelet was on the way, and everything indicates that his presentation will be held next June. In addition, we have already been able to know some details of its technical section, such as the inclusion of NFC in the global variant, which will allow all users of the bracelet to make mobile payments.

Now, just a few hours after having been able to see the first supposedly real images of this Mi Band 5, new information from the TizenHelp portal, which is echoed in the official Xiaomi forum itself, reveals that the new bracelet would have a function designed to better control the health of users based on the PAI system.

The Mi Band 5 would have an integrated “PAI” function, what does it mean?

Those who are not too familiar with the “MYP” concept should know that it is a monitoring technology that allows monitoring a person’s health status through a series of factors, which serve to generate a “score”, backed by various scientific studies and research. According to these investigations, those capable of maintain a PAI score greater than 100 pointsIt can extend your life by up to 5 years by reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 25%.

According to the company that developed this system, PAI is based on an individual profile that takes heart rate data collected during the day to generate a score. This score will be based on data collected over a 7 day period. And although the score of 100 is the objective that every person should set, they explain that 50 PAI is a good starting point, since this score would imply enjoying 60% of the health benefits that are pursued with this technology.

The indications that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will have a function based on the PAI system have been discovered in one of the latest available versions of the Mi Fit app. In it, you can see how it will be possible to add this function to the screen of the bracelet. And since none of the current versions of the Mi Band series incorporate such a feature, it is more than likely that the Mi Band 5 be in charge of introducing this feature.

Some devices of the Huami brand, such as the Amazfit series models, already have the ability to calculate and display the PAI score to usersSo it is not something entirely new in the company’s wearables. However, it will be the first time that such a function will be present on a Mi Band series bracelet.

But that is not all. The same source that has confirmed that the PAI function will be integrated into the new Mi Band 5 that will be presented this year, also claims that Xiaomi will release a firmware update for the Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3, which will introduce this same feature in the two previous models in the series. Finally, they conclude by noting that, in China, the price of the Mi Band 5 would be 179 Yuan, about 23 euros according to the current change.

Enter Andro4all to read the full article

You can join us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+

Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Recently posted on Andro4allrealme 5i, review: probably the most compensated price and experience realme mobile 4 things i do when i turn on a new mobile for the first time 3 reasons why we’d like to see a Lumia again in 2020 The Spearman, the addictive game of threading people with spears You have to play this week.Are there so many differences between the camera of the Huawei P40 Pro and the 2013 Nokia Lumia 1020? PowerVision PowerEgg X, we tested the powerful off-road drone that egg seems really C3, analysis: the Chinese entry range has just what What you needAnalysis of the Nokia 7.2 updated to Android 10: this is how the top Android One of Nokia works

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 entry: It will have a special function to better control your health was published first on Andro4all.